KINGMAN – Nicole Mangiameli, director of the Mohave County Animal Shelter, anticipates that adoptions will increase when the proposed new shelter on Burbank Street is up and running.
In providing an update on shelter operations to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Oct. 18, Mangiameli said there are currently 52 dogs and 142 cats at the shelter.
This month, dogs have stayed at the shelter for an average of 14 days and cats for 49 days.
For fiscal year 2021, the average was 155 dogs and 176 cats housed at the facility each month.
The average daily cost of feeding the animals is $1.37 for a dog and 73 cents for cats, Mangiameli said.
Adding medication, along with food, into the equation for dogs brings the cost to $27 and $19 for cats.
Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 inquired as to if adoption rates would increase with the opening of the new facility because it is envisioned to be “conducive to having visitors come in.”
“The projection is that animals would stay half the length of time,” Mangiameli said. “That’s one of the benefits of a more family-friendly facility in a better part of town without trains going over your head. Also, (it’s) under roof so that people can come in and see the animals out of the weather.”
The shelter is expected to be approximately 9,000-square feet in size along with a “number of differences” when compared to the current facility at 950 Buchanan St.
The plan is to have the entrance area surrounded by animal viewing rooms for animals up for adoption.
The “large” front office will allow for quick in-and-outs, and the facility will be split into two separate areas for cats and dogs. It will include 72 dog kennels with the potential for expansion in the future to the west. The area for cats is separate and smaller. The building will also contain an overflow area.
Chairman Buster Johnson of District 3 also brought to the shelter’s attention that Mohave County facilities cannot be utilized by nonprofit organizations in reference to donations to Friends of Mohave County being dropped off at the shelter.
