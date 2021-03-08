KINGMAN — Mohave County officials cut the ceremonial ribbon at the grand opening of the new Mohave County Superior Court, 401 E. Spring St., on Friday, March 5.
Presiding Judge Charles Gurtler presided over the ceremony that involved speeches, prayers and words of thanks from various guests, including Chief Justice Robert Brutinel from the Arizona Supreme Court, County Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 and Tim Lewis from Johnson Carlier, the contractor responsible for the project.
“I am very proud of this accomplishment,” said Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski, listing all the people involved in the effort, including county supervisors, Mohave County Public Works Facilities Maintenance manager John Mieding and Superior Court Administrator Kip Anderson, as well as the contractor.
Latoski said the project was completed ahead of schedule, and said the new courthouse is a gem among law and justice centers in Arizona, packed with new technology.
Lewis praised Gurtler, Anderson and Mieding for attending close to 100 meetings over the past two years, as well as project superintendent from the contractor’s side, Larry Baldwin, who was on the site every day for two years.
Angius spoke as a big supporter of the courts and congratulated Gurtler on his passion that brought the project to fruition.
“Now we have not only the oldest, but also the newest courthouse in Arizona,” she said.
Brutinel said that due to his long experience, he considers himself a sort of “aficionado of courthouses.” He assured the community that the new courthouse is a beautiful facility.
Another person praised and awarded was Kyle Rimel, the court’s IT director, who developed technology to conduct video grand juries and trial juries in civic and criminal matters.
Rimel’s groundbreaking work will be used in other courthouses in the state.
The award came from the National Center for State Courts, a nonprofit that promotes the rule of law and improves the administration of justice in courts around the world.
The ceremony was followed by a tour of the building.
Individually packed, pandemic-proof cupcakes were served.
The courthouse will be open for business the morning of Monday, March 8, Gurtler said.
The facility houses all seven divisions of the court and the IT department, plus security and auxiliary services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.