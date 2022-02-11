KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Feb. 7 received an update on operations and upcoming events at the Mohave County Fairgrounds from Mohave County Parks Administrator Kristin Zimmerman.
Zimmerman told the board that county staff is taking a balancing-act approach in offering three types of events. Those include in-house events such as Easter egg hunts and the Mohave County Fair; public rentals such as for auctions, gun shows, festivals and health fairs; and private rentals like weddings, fundraisers and birthday parties.
“All of these types of events will be going on throughout the whole year,” Zimmerman said. “To date, about 80% of our weekends are booked through June.”
Zimmerman also said the plan is to hold quarterly “hallmark” events. “We’re really gearing up to draw a larger audience from all over the county outside of Kingman,” she said. “So pulling people from Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, that sort of thing.”
The first hallmark event noted by Zimmerman, set for April, is a Beggin’ and Eggs Easter egg hunt for dogs that will run in partnership with the Mohave County Animal Shelter. Scheduled for May is a Kidtona, a power-wheel race for kids.
“We’ve also started planning the Mohave County Fair, which I know isn’t until September, but it’s the largest event in the county and it takes some time,” Zimmerman said. “We’re in the process of booking entertainers. We should have some pretty exciting announcements coming up in the next few weeks.”
Zimmerman said the fair’s livestock show, auction and carnival services are set to be finalized “shortly.” The county is also looking to highlight community groups such as dance troupes, karate studios, musical groups and more, during the fair. Volunteer applications for the fair are now being accepted as well.
Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 noted that events at the fairgrounds are supposed to generate revenue for the county. He then asked how an Easter egg hunt for dogs would accomplish that, with Zimmerman responding that there will be a fee to participate.
“It looks like the only thing planned for a fundraiser is the fair itself,” Johnson said. “Are we looking at bringing in more horse shows or something on that scale? Gun shows are fee-based; we don’t make any additional money. It’s just the rented space.”
Johnson also inquired about automotive racing, saying that the City of Kingman in the past has had concerns regarding noise because the fairgrounds is located next to residential neighborhoods. Zimmerman said she is in contact with the city regarding clarification for such events.
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1, which includes the Kingman-area, asked if staff is working to bring concerts to the fairgrounds. He also echoed Johnson’s interest in motorsports.
“Those are some of the larger announcements we’re looking to make in the very near future,” Zimmerman said in reference to concerts. “They’re coming.”
In responding to a question from Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4, Zimmerman said staff has an “excellent working relationship” with the existing users at the fairgrounds. She said all of those groups plan on bringing their events back to some extent.
In regards to maintenance, Zimmerman said there has been a lot of painting done recently, as well as general cleanup, bathroom cleaning and electrical upgrades. The trailer currently being used as the fairgrounds’ office is also set to be demolished and replaced.
“We’re taking it bit by bit, but the staff is doing a tremendous job out there,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman also said that a new logo for the Mohave County Fairgrounds will go before the board for consideration at the next meeting, set for Tuesday, Feb. 22.
