A brand new mobile health unit that will mostly be deployed in rural areas was on display in the parking lot during Monday’s Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman. County officials mingled around the new unit following the meeting as they prepare to put it into service in coming weeks.
The Board in Aug., 2021 authorized District 4 supervisor Jean Bishop’s allocation of up to $1.375-million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase, equip and support the unit.
``It will be staffed by an advanced nurse practitioner and medical assistant, also supported by ARPA monies, and then as well any supplemental Mohave County department of public health or county staff appropriate to provide any of our services in the communities to extend our reach,” said Health Director Dr. Chad Kingsley. ``The mobile unit will primarily support Mohave County rural communities with limited or no health care services.”
Kingsley told supervisors that blood pressure and cancer checks and other health care services will be available and that the unit will provide information on various health topics to help inform citizens. Mobile unit staff will also be able to refer residents to professionals that can address their specific health issues.
``It’s our hope that this is going to reduce some of the ER room visits and increase the well-being and longevity of our rural community residents that don’t really have regular doctor visits,” Bishop said.
Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter called the mobile health unit a ``wonderful project” and said he looks forward to seeing it out in the field.
Kingsley said the first few months will allow county officials to identify best times and ways of serving towns and citizensties, and better measure how the mobile health unit can be utilized. He said the unit will be useful for the purpose of county presence and involvement in various community events and functions and may also be used in public safety emergencies.
