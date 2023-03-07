Mobile health

Mohave County’s new mobile health unit was displayed after Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

 Special to Today’s News-Herald

A brand new mobile health unit that will mostly be deployed in rural areas was on display in the parking lot during Monday’s Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman. County officials mingled around the new unit following the meeting as they prepare to put it into service in coming weeks.

The Board in Aug., 2021 authorized District 4 supervisor Jean Bishop’s allocation of up to $1.375-million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase, equip and support the unit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.