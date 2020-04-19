A rather mundane section of downtown Lake Havasu City will soon be awash in vibrant colors when a new mural is installed on an exterior wall of the KAWS building on McCulloch Boulevard.
“Farm to Table” will soon grace the west-facing wall of the building. Local artist Rachel Kaiser will paint her whimsical design on the expansive 80 by 20-foot wall. The project is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.
The KAWS project is spearheaded by Havasu Area Public Art, better known as HAPA. The nonprofit’s mission is to promote public art in Havasu. The group’s large-scale mural projects turn empty city walls into huge public canvases. Thus far, all of HAPA’s projects decorate commercial buildings in the city.
Two of HAPA’s recently completed projects by Havasu artists include “Cupcake Mountain” by Kolleen Bookey on an east-facing wall at Inspire the Church, 2139 Swanson Ave. Another is Jaque Meng’s “Share the Road” on the Mesquit building, 573 N. Lake Havasu Ave.
For the latest project, six local residents responded to HAPA’s call to artists. HAPA’s Secretary Irene Rose was pleased with the healthy turnout. She said one of the group’s goals is to promote local artists, which the mural projects accomplish.
“Once an agreement has been signed between a business and HAPA, we can start looking for an artist,” Rose said, noting HAPA is thrilled to be working with Kaiser on the KAWS mural.
“Some people might know Rachel because she was a teacher at Telesis this past semester. She also teaches welding at MCC,” Rose said.
The coronavirus health crisis won’t stand in the way of completing the KAWS mural.
“This is a solitary project between painter and wall,” she said.
More walls welcome
Rose said the murals are partnerships between the building owner, the tenant, HAPA and the artist.
“We’re always on the lookout for blank walls. The murals add color and character to the city,” she said. More added value comes from the conversations sparked by the murals as well as creating a feeling that a location is cared for.
To nominate a wall for a future mural project, call Fred Hahn at 928-302-1799.
“It’s a pretty simple process,” Rose said. “We come out, assess the site for safety issues and then draw up an agreement with the building’s owner and whoever is renting it. Then we look for an artist. The owner and the renter choose the design.”
