Seven days into her new job, neophyte June Goff is confident she could pass a pop quiz about Lake Havasu City. She’s the newly-hired executive director of the city’s Museum of History.
“I have learned so much in the past week and a half that I really feel connected to the community and knowledgeable enough to pass the quiz,” she said, noting that her first day on the job was Dec. 2. “I’m especially fascinated by the whole London Bridge story.”
Most recently, Goff was executive director of the World Awareness Children’s Museum in Glens Falls, New York. The facility in the Adirondacks near the Vermont border had one specific mission.
“We brought the diverse world to children so they could learn about all cultures. For example, we had a Japanese tea room, a rain forest exhibit and 8,000 works of art made by children from all around the world,” Goff said.
Goff said she and her husband John are enjoying the mild desert winter weather after leaving the frigidity of upstate New York. The Goffs have settled in Golden Shores to be near their family in Bullhead City. A mother of four and grandmother to four children, the petite Goff said her short commute to Havasu “is a breeze.”
Her 20 years in the museum business has prepared her to help bring Havasu’s museum up to the next level.
“It is my job to increase revenue in order to increase programming,” she said. “The board, small staff, docents and volunteers are an incredibly active, involved and dedicated group who support this organization with their time and talents. I have worked with great people throughout my career because museums attract an eclectic bunch, but the passion here for this city is remarkable.”
The museum’s popular lecture series will continue. Partnering with schools and other groups and organizations are on Goff’s to-do list. More permanent features and traveling exhibits are also in the works. For example, the Smithsonian’s “Waterways” exhibit will be showcased at the museum Feb. 7-March 22.
Goff was selected as the new executive director from a field of eight applicants, said Cathy Wolffe-White. She’s the museum’s board president.
“Just what June has done so far, I’m pleased with our selection. She has a lot of energy and will carry on Becky’s outreach efforts,” Wolffe-White said, referring to former executive director Becky Maxedon. “Also, I see her having a bigger hand in working with exhibits. June is definitely an asset to the museum and Lake Havasu City.”
Goff has high hopes for the future.
“There are several directions that I want to see the museum grow,” she said. “I want it to be a place where you can bring your curiosity and where you can discover things about Havasu that you weren’t aware of.”
About the museum
The Lake Havasu Museum of History was established in 2000. It has 250 members. With an annual operating budget of $40,000, sources of revenue include memberships, donations, grants, admission fees and gift shop sales.
The museum has three paid part time employees: an executive director, office manager and a gift shop manager.
Winter hours are 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The 5,000 square-foot museum is at 320 London Bridge Road. Call 928-854-4938 for details.
