English Village

Now a dirt lot used for overflow parking adjacent to the English Village, plans are underway to turn the site into a premier hotel destination near Lake Havasu City's waterfront.

A new hotel could be coming to the English Village area at some point in the future, but the Village itself will remain largely unchanged while those plans develop, its new owners said.

For decades, the English Village has remained a popular attraction for Lake Havasu City residents and visitors north of the London Bridge. The venue, as well as Havasu’s adjacent Holiday Inn Express location, were purchased in February for $28 million. Now plans are in motion to build another hotel in the area: But according to ZMC Hotels CEO John Henry, those plans will have no impact on the English Village itself.

shutthe frontdoor

Remember the last hotel folly that came to a screeching halt when sand was discovered and the construction to create a hotel overlooking the channel became cost prohibitive. Now, a 28-mil investment, a new attempt at creating the 8th wonder of the world which will someday be a Bridgewater flophouse with all the amenities of the New York Plaza. Of course, the building code waiver requests shall be substantial as parking for employees, boarders', English Village visitor's automobiles, boat trailers, and RVs cannot accommodate code requirements and that includes building height, boat slips for hotel guests, ad Infinium. Looking down at this future marvel is the other hotel that came with its own code violations and obscures the sight lines of the cities brand, the London Bridge. The future is unfortunately not a bright one for the English Village as we know it!

burke jones

Shut the front door!!!!!

BW64
Rob Ryder

WHY!

