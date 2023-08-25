A new hotel could be coming to the English Village area at some point in the future, but the Village itself will remain largely unchanged while those plans develop, its new owners said.
For decades, the English Village has remained a popular attraction for Lake Havasu City residents and visitors north of the London Bridge. The venue, as well as Havasu’s adjacent Holiday Inn Express location, were purchased in February for $28 million. Now plans are in motion to build another hotel in the area: But according to ZMC Hotels CEO John Henry, those plans will have no impact on the English Village itself.
“The hotel will be on an entirely separate parcel from the English Village,” Henry said in a Thursday interview with Today’s News-Herald. “We’re planning to be responsible stewards and good landlords for current leaseholders in the English Village.”
News of the acquisition was published last week in Today’s News-Herald, prompting concerns by residents as to the future of the location. But according to Henry, the area’s possible new location will be built atop a dirt lot adjacent the English Village. That location was once home to a shooting gallery and movie theater in the English Village, which were demolished in 2016 to make way for a previous planned hotel project. That project never came to fruition under the location’s previous owners, Saint Louis-based Virtual Realty Enterprises. Since then, the lot has been used for overflow parking in the area.
And although members of the Havasu community expressed concerns as to what fate may be in store for the English village, Henry says that things will remain as they have been.
“We are not demolishing the English Village,” Henry said.
According to ZMC’s website, the company hopes to develop a “premium brand” waterfront hotel near the English Village, but the English Village will remain. Henry said this week that ZMC officials are now exploring options as to which hotel brand could open when that construction takes place.
ZMC Hotels operates 46 hotels across 16 states, with a portfolio that encompasses hotel chains such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, IHG, Best Western, Choice, Wyndham and others.
Mayor: ZMC great community partners in Havasu
Built in 1971, the English Village has been a prominent feature for Havasu residents and visitors for even longer than the London Bridge itself. The popular destination is divided by the bridge, with the northern end of the English Village now owned by ZMC Hotels. The English Village south of the bridge remains under the management of the London Bridge Resort.
Lake Havasu City Mayor and London Bridge Resort General Manager spoke highly of ZMC Hotels on Friday.
“They’ve owned the Hampton Inn in Havasu for many years, and ZMC Hotels has always been a great partner in the community,” Sheehy said. “They’re familiar with Havasu, and they have a great track record. They’ve always been good, solid operators in the community.”
According to Sheehy, city officials have already approved the construction of a new hotel in the area, but he was unaware this week of any plans to build one in the immediate future.
“The news of the property being sold was of interest to a lot of residents in the area,“ Sheehy said. “The area has always been popular with residents and visitors to the London Bridge. But other businesses under the new ownership still have their leases, and they seem happy with their new leases. Those businesses are still up, and there haven’t been any changes. We still invite everyone to come down and experience the great offerings available in the English Village.”
The more things change, the more they stay the same
According to Sheehy, the destination remains as popular as when it was first owned by McCulloch Properties, under Lake Havasu City Founder Robert P. McCulloch.
“People still come to the English Village’s businesses and eateries, and it’s a popular destination for visitors,” Sheehy said. “Anytime you have something refreshed, it creates a renewed interest to experience it. As Lake Havasu City continues to attract more visitors, those additional accommodations will help us assist visitors in that respect.”
But according to Sheehy, running a lakeside resort brings a responsibility to the surrounding area.
“Running a resort or hotel in a popular area where people recreate brings a responsibility to maintain that business in such a way that visitors can enjoy it, and keep visitors coming back to enjoy the iconic London Bridge.”
According to GoLakeHavasu Director of Experiences Jackie Leatherman, Havasu tourism officials will support any venue that maintains a positive impact on tourism.
“The English Village is always robust, and I love seeing the people take their pictures in the photo booth at the London Bridge. Our tourism numbers have gone up, and business is probably healthier there than they’ve been in years.”
Leatherman says that the number and quality of businesses have increased over the past five years, as the venue continues to accommodate a growing number of visitors to the London Bridge.
(3) comments
Remember the last hotel folly that came to a screeching halt when sand was discovered and the construction to create a hotel overlooking the channel became cost prohibitive. Now, a 28-mil investment, a new attempt at creating the 8th wonder of the world which will someday be a Bridgewater flophouse with all the amenities of the New York Plaza. Of course, the building code waiver requests shall be substantial as parking for employees, boarders', English Village visitor's automobiles, boat trailers, and RVs cannot accommodate code requirements and that includes building height, boat slips for hotel guests, ad Infinium. Looking down at this future marvel is the other hotel that came with its own code violations and obscures the sight lines of the cities brand, the London Bridge. The future is unfortunately not a bright one for the English Village as we know it!
Shut the front door!!!!!
WHY!
