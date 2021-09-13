The Lake Havasu City Council is set to purchase four new police patrol vehicles, introduce updated city fees and service charges, and start the process of updating city code to organize and clarify the requirements for construction within the city’s public rights-of way during its first meeting in September.
Police patrol vehicles
The council will hold a public hearing to review the purchase of four Ford Police Interceptors from San Tan Ford in Gilbert for a total of $235,310 – about $59,000 apiece after taxes and delivery charges. The city included $237,312 in its budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 for the purchase.
City and court fee updates
The council will also introduce an ordinance that will update the fees and services charges citywide. The fees cover a wide variety of activity from zoning or design reviews, obtaining a police crime or accident report reproduction or a public safety audio recording, business license processing fees, event permit applications fees and much more.
In a separate public hearing, the council will also introduce an ordinance to update municipal court and jail fees. Specifically, it would change the current “suspension fee” of $50 that the municipal court may collect for each suspension of an Arizona driver’s license into a “default fee” that the court may collect for civil traffic violations, water violations, and local ordinance violations. It also increases the “warrant fee” from $125 to $150.
City Manager Jess Knudson said Havasu’s fees and service charges are updated once every two years.
Construction in right-of-way
The City Council will also consider introducing a pair of ordinances pertaining to construction in Havasu’s public rights-of way. Knudson said there has been some confusion over the city’s expectations about such construction recently, so the city is attempting to make the process more “organized, clear, and concise” so that both city staff and any contractors or utility workers know the expectations.
“Right now we have a process for right of way, whether it is power, broadband, or any other utility that wants to locate within Havasu,” he said. “We didn’t have that all collected well enough into one ball where we could hand out a document to say, ‘this is our process for entering our roadway, making cuts into the road and making sure that they are done to standard, and the road is put back into its proper condition.’”
The council will hold a public hearing to introduce the ordinance, which will be added in Chapter 11.10 of the code. The council will then hold another hearing to repeal multiple sections in Chapter 9 that pertain to public rights-of way, but would be repetitive after the changes made to Chapter 11.
Upgrades to pair of wells
The council will also consider hiring Tempe-based A.M.E. Electrical Contracting to complete electrical upgrades to Well #2 and Well #9. A.M.E. submitted the lowest of the two bids received by the city, at $398,330. That was about $63,000 more than the engineer’s estimated cost for the project, but $62,000 less than the other bid, submitted by AJP Electric.
When, where, and how to comment
The council meeting will start at 6 p.m., following the conclusion of a council work session on what the recent Colorado River drought declaration means in Lake Havasu City. Both meetings will be held in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd – and both will be open for the public to attend in person. The council meeting can also be viewed live on channel 4, or steamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Residents in attendance may speak on any item up for a public hearing, or during call to the public on any matter’s pertaining to the city. Written comments can be submitted to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov and must be received at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.