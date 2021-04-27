Crews are putting the finishing touches on brand new pickleball courts at Dick Samp Memorial Park, and Lake Havasu City expects to open the courts to the public on Monday.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane said the improvements at the park, highlighted by eight new pickleball courts, have had to deal with several covid-related delays but crews have managed to stay right on schedule completing the project in roughly the six-month time frame Keane originally estimated during the groundbreaking ceremony back in November.
On Monday, Keane said that as long as the weather holds out and crews can continue working this week, the eight new courts will be ready to open on Monday. On Tuesday workers were finishing up painting the lines on the new courts, and installing railing along the steps and ramp that lead to the courts.
Keane said when the new courts open, the existing four pickleball courts will be temporarily closed while city crews install some additional fencing.
“There is some minor work to be done there,” Keane said. “I think it is probably a week to a week and a half of work, then the project will be pretty much complete.”
Although the new courts will be ready in just a few days, Keane said city plans to hold off on a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting celebration for the new courts until the fall – likely in October.
“By then all the winter visitors will come back,” he said. “In the summer there are just not as many people that use the courts.”
The total cost of the new courts and other improvements at Dick Samp Park was $658,813. The Lake Havasu Pickleball Association donated $100,000 of that to the city for the new courts.
Cypress Park light
Keane said Havasu has recently placed an order for a new field light at Cypress Park that would bring the total number at the park up to six. City officials have said that the current lights leave a dark spot on one of the soccer fields used by younger players, so that field isn’t used after dark. The new light would properly illuminate the field for games during the evening.
Keane said the city expects to be able to install the new light by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.
“They are building the units, and they are telling us that they are fully confident that it will be done by the end of June,” he said.
