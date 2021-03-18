The new pickleball courts at Dick Samp Memorial Park are on schedule to be completed and ready for play by April 30.
According to city engineer tech coordinator Greg Hanson, construction crews will finish putting up the fencing and poles around the new courts today and then move on to start work on the driveway up to courts.
The original plan was to have an asphalt paved driveway and parking lot for the eight new courts, but when construction estimates came back over budget, the paved driveway and parking lot were cut to bring down costs.
The project, which broke ground last November, will bring the total number of pickleball courts in the park from four to 12 with room for four more courts to be added in the future.
One of the big driving factors in getting this project off the ground was a $100,000 donation to the city for the project from the Lake Havasu City Pickleball Association.
The association raises money for that donation and court improvements by hosting tournaments, selling merchandise and receiving tax deductible donations.
However, association president David Rossing said that fundraising tournaments have taken a backseat as of the moment.
“We have had to slow down a lot (with tournaments) because so many people are using the open courts,” Rossing explained. “Maybe when the new courts are in, we can get back to playing some tournaments.”
Rossing says that even with the slowdown in fundraiser tournaments, the Association still has enough funds to install windscreen slots in the fence and some sun screening for the new courts. The next item they are focused on fundraising for are lights for night play.
