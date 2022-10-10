Ramada B in Rotary Park

The surface of the playground at Ramada B in Rotary Park has been replaced and the playground is expected to reopen today.

 Michael Zogg/Today’s News-Herald

The Rotary Park playground at Ramada B has been resurfaced and is expected to open today.

Last month, the City Council hired Exerplay to remove the surface of the heavily-used playground that was installed in 2011, and replace it with a new soft playground surface for $92,092.85. Construction kicked off last week and was wrapped up by Thursday with the new surface installed. The playground was still surrounded by fencing through Monday, however, to allow the new surface to set.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.