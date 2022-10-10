The Rotary Park playground at Ramada B has been resurfaced and is expected to open today.
Last month, the City Council hired Exerplay to remove the surface of the heavily-used playground that was installed in 2011, and replace it with a new soft playground surface for $92,092.85. Construction kicked off last week and was wrapped up by Thursday with the new surface installed. The playground was still surrounded by fencing through Monday, however, to allow the new surface to set.
