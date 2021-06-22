Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board will consider hiring a new principal for Thunderbolt Middle School during today’s special board meeting.
Previously Lindsey Bitterman was the principal of Thunderbolt but earlier this year she accepted the district position of director of human resources.
The other item on the board’s agenda is the approval of the proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. If the proposed budget is approved, the Governing Board will have a public hearing meeting on July 6 where the public can comment on the budget.
Tonight’s meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the district office boardroom.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.