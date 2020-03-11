When the new school year begins in the fall, students at two Lake Havasu City schools will find new principals at the helm.
Lindsay Bitterman will lead Thunderbolt Middle School and Tamara Yates will take over at Havasupai Elementary School.
The two women were unanimously approved by the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District Tuesday at the board’s monthly meeting. Both are current employees of the school district.
They are filling the leadership posts of Thunderbolt Principal MariJo Mulligan and Havasupai Principal Claude Sanders. Their departures are effective at the end of the current academic school year.
The district’s Personnel Director Jaime Festa-Daigle spoke to the board and the assembled crowd about the qualifications and backgrounds of Bitterman and Yates.
Lindsay Bitterman
Born and raised in a small farming community on the Snake River in Idaho, Bitterman graduated from Boise State University. She has been with the district since 2009 at both Daytona and Thunderbolt Middle Schools. She has been a teacher, department chair, volleyball and softball coach and assistant principal.
Festa-Daigle said Bitterman trained Thunderbolt’s math department on how to utilize Galileo data to inform instructional practices and revise the curriculum, resulting in significant student achievement gains on the state assessment.
Bitterman and her husband, Brett, have two sons. Brett Bitterman is principal of Oro Grande Classical Academy.
Tamara Yates
A graduate of Northern Arizona University, Yates’ professional energy is focused on helping struggling students become proficient readers.
Her support for the whole child has led her to serve as chairperson for the Student Intervention Team at Smoketree Elementary, ensuring that struggling students have a team of adults supporting them in every way, Festa-Daigle said.
Yates has been with the school district and Smoketree Elementary since 2004. Over seven years, she taught several grades levels and was as a team leader and mentor to new teachers. She currently serves as the interventionist for Smoketree Elementary.
Outside of the classroom, Yates serves on the Children’s Advisory Council through Arizona Children’s Association.
