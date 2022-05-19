There is new leadership at Jamaica and Nautilus Elementary.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board approved the hiring of new principals for the two schools at its special May governing board meeting earlier this week. LHUSD Superintendent Rebecca Stone said in her recommendation to the school board that these two hires -- Shannon Williams at Nautilus Elementary and Jennifer Black at Jamaica -- were the toughest choices in recent memory—for good reasons.
“We had some amazing candidates and our committees worked really hard to make those decisions,” Stone told the board. “We had to go to second rounds and we are very pleased to make these two recommendations tonight.”
Shannon Williams-Nautilus Elementary
Shannon Williams is currently one of the assistant principals at Lake Havasu High School and has a long history with education in Lake Havasu City. Williams started as a kindergarten teacher at Nautilus Elementary in 1992 and stayed with the Dolphins for 10 years before she became the principal at Calvary Christian Academy.
“During her six years as principal (Williams) increased student enrollment and managed all aspects of running the school from budgets to facilities to staff evaluation to community engagement,” Stone said.
After six years at CCA, Williams returned to LHUSD teaching fifth grade at Starline Elementary before moving to LHHS. Williams also taught courses at Mohave Community College and Arizona State University. Williams has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with an emphasis in early child development and holds two master’s degrees in education and education leadership.
Jennifer Black-Jamaica Elementary
The current assistant principal and athletic director at Thunderbolt Middle School, Jennifer Black has been with LHUSD 2004. Black who has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in child psychology and a master’s degree in educational leadership, started teaching fourth grade in the district in 2004 at Starline Elementary.
Black stayed at Starline for 13 years before she made the move to Thunderbolt Middle School, where Stone says Black had a large impact and wore many different hats.
“Mrs. Black is highly skilled in coaching, mentoring, streamline procedures and upholding policy to ensure staff and students are successful,” Stone said. “Her passion for our youth can be seen in all she does and has done to serve the students of LHUSD.”
