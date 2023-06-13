The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote next week on whether to participate in an agreement that could potentially aid job seekers, as well as local employers in need of help.

Phoenix-based nonprofit organization Local First Arizona is hoping to address staffing challenges in Mohave and other counties, under the Northern Arizona Good Jobs Network Grant. According to county records, about $50,000 of that funding has been allocated for efforts in Mohave County, led by the county’s economic development department.

