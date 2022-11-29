Young Curators of Havasu

(left) Trystan Carter and Elle Sauzedde are some of the first students to take part in the Lake Havasu Museum of history’s Young Curators of Havasu program.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

The future curators of tomorrow are getting their start here in Lake Havasu City.

The Lake Havasu Museum of History is currently conducting a pilot run of a youth workforce development program called Young Curators of Havasu. According to Jillian Usher, executive director of the museum, three local students are currently learning about departments and operations of museums.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.