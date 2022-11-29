The future curators of tomorrow are getting their start here in Lake Havasu City.
The Lake Havasu Museum of History is currently conducting a pilot run of a youth workforce development program called Young Curators of Havasu. According to Jillian Usher, executive director of the museum, three local students are currently learning about departments and operations of museums.
“They were current youth volunteers at the museum,” Usher said. “ We wanted to use their insight and they have been giving us feedback on what we can do better.”
The focus of Young Curators, Usher says, is to help students develop workforce skills and professional etiquette that will serve them later on in life when they start their careers.
“We also wanted to help students who are creative and have this imaginative energy but maybe haven’t used it in a professional setting,” Usher said. “...We wanted to find those kids and show them if you are a creative you can use it in this professional setting.”
Along with learning interview skills, self promotion and museum operations, Usher says the main project the students in the Young Curators program work on is creating and presenting an exhibit to the public.
“They are able to get those public speaking skills and how to present themselves,” Usher said.
Usher says she plans to expand the program to the Lake Havasu Unified School District in the spring.
The students will present their personally curated exhibit on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m at the Lake Havasu Museum of History. Below is a preview of the students’ exhibits.
Elle Sauzedde- Adolescent Art
Many of tenth grader Elle Sauzedde’s friends know her as an artist, so when it came time to choose the subject for her exhibit Sauzedde says she didn’t have to think too long.
“(My exhibit) shows what my art has looked like throughout my life,” Sauzedde said. “Art has been a part of my identity my whole life.”
The works of art Sauzedde selected for the exhibit use a variety of mediums including water colors, acrylics and charcoal. Sauzedde says she likes challenging herself with new artistic endeavors.
“Lately I have been drawing more portraits in a sort of abstract style,” Sauzedde said.
Trystan Carter-Rosie the Riveters
Growing up eighth grader Trystan Carter says she always heard stories about her grandmother who entered the workforce with a lot of other American women during World War II.
“She helped build some significant planes,” Carter said.
So it was easy for Carter to make the decision to feature women like her grandmother for the exhibit she was tasked with creating for the Young Curators program.
“I also find them really fascinating because of how brave and inspiring they were,” Carter said.
Carter’s exhibit features real life items the riveters used such as the iconic bandanas and official certifications. While doing research for her exhibit Carter says she was surprised to learn that women joined more workforces during WWII than just production.
“They also worked at places like the Pentagon,” Carter said
Swann is an eighth grader at Thunderbolt Middle school who has a passion for creating jewelry.
“My jewelry is just something I am very proud of and I know a lot about it,” Swann said.
Swann’s exhibit will showcase the pieces of jewelry made by her including her personal favorite piece, a pair of earrings that were time consuming to make. Swann says she has enjoyed her time as a participant in the young curators pilot program, particularly enjoying the time spent going over local history.
“History is just something I’ve always been curious about and knowing how Lake Havasu started is pretty cool,” Swann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.