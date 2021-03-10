Lake Havasu Unified School District wants to move forward with a new program that could help with its teacher shortage.
The district’s Bridge program would allow it to operate an alternative teacher certification program, allowing schools to hire teachers to be certified through a partnership with Mohave Community College.
“Arizona is not producing enough teachers to support the number of teacher positions available,” said LHUSD Director of Personnel Jaime Festa-Daigle.
Alternate certification programs have been in Arizona for the last five or six years and are traditionally run by community and state colleges. However, more standalone programs have being appearing that don’t offer the same academic rigor as their college counterparts, says Festa-Daigle.
“I know that we could do it better,” Festa-Daigle said.
The Bridge Program was made possible by an adjustment to Arizona law in 2019 allowing the State Board of Education to grant districts the authority to approve the certification of a teacher as a classroom-based preparation program provider.
“So rather than us sending teachers to these other places we actually become the recommender of the certification,” Festa-Daigle said.
To be granted this authority the school district needs to submit a program and training schedule to the State Board. Teachers must also participate in the program for two years and students in their classes must show annual growth.
Festa-Daigle explained that the Bridge Program would be a two year program with an optional third year.
Bridge teachers will receive one week of training before the start of the teaching calendar and in their first year will participate in seven two hour after school trainings focused on skills and dispositions required to be a teacher. Bridge teachers will also complete another round of seven after school trainings in their second year this time focused on LHUSD initiatives.
“(Bridge teachers) will work with LHUSD mentor teachers and they will also be assigned a district level coach,” Festa-Daigle said.
Teachers in the Bridge Program will also be required to complete four Mohave Community College classes, one each semester of the program.
Three methods of evaluations will be used when tracking Bridge teacher progress, teacher evaluations, mentor and mentee data and student achievement data.
If they are successful with getting the Bridge Program approved LHUSD will be the third district in the state to have such a program.
The next steps in the road for the district to launch the Bridge Program are finalize the application with the Arizona Department of Education then file and present it to the State Board.
Teacher vacancies in Arizona
According to Festa-Daigle, a total of 3,308 Arizona teachers received various certifications in 2018, with only 1,392 of them receiving elementary education certifications, 207 teachers earning a secondary education English certification, and 116 teachers receiving secondary education math certification. Only eight teachers received certification in secondary education physics, she said.
According to the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association, recent data shows 27 percent of teacher vacancies across the state remain unfilled as of December, and 47 percent of the vacancies are filled by teachers who don’t meet the state’s certification requirements. In January 2021 there were 1989 teaching vacancies in Arizona, Festa-Daigle said.
This shortage of certified teachers have led Arizona school districts to use myriad solutions to fill vacancies.
In July 2020 there were 7,485 teacher openings in the state, Festa-Daigle said. Of those, 604 were filled by long term substitutes, 1,037 vacancies were filled with an individual with emergency teacher or substitute certification, 1,057 were filled with an individual receiving alternative certification and 800 were filled by people with inappropriate certifications, she said.
