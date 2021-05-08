Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law this week that he says will further safeguard Arizonans’ gun rights, and Lake Havasu City gun-sellers are voicing their support for the legislation.
“Anything that protects us from liability for someone else’s crime seems like a good law to me,” said London Bridge Firearms owner Scott Mitchell. “It’s always in the back of your mind, if someone buys a gun and does something stupid, could they say you’re at fault too?”
The legislation, known as Senate Bill 1382, would prevent state entities from filing legal action against businesses that legally manufacture, design, market or sell firearms to the public. Civil action will also be prohibited against such businesses due to damages resulting from the criminal misuse of such a weapon, with few exceptions.
“By and large, gun shop owners do their due diligence,” Mitchell said. “We’ve prevented a lot of fraudulent purchases.”
The law echoes the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act of 2005, which offered protections to the gun industry from possible damages resulting from their products. The law did not protect sellers or manufacturers from damages that resulted from defective products or criminal misconduct in which they may have been directly responsible. Under the federal law, gun sellers could still be held liable if selling a weapon they may have reason to suspect would be used in a crime at the time of purchase.
The PLCAA has been challenged in recent years, according to a statement by Ducey on Friday, and President Biden has publicly stated that removing the Commerce in Arms Act will be one of the “top priorities” of his administration.
The bill signed by Ducey this week will codify provisions under the PLCAA under Arizona law.
“I think the second amendment is under threat,” Mitchell said. “But Biden will find out just like Obama did – You can’t ‘executive order’ the second amendment.”
According to Sam Scarmardo, the vice-chairman of the Mohave County GOP as well as owner of Sam’s Shooters Emporium in Havasu, the passing of SB 1382 is a positive step by Ducey for Arizonans’ gun rights.
“I voted for him, and I wrote him a check when he first ran for office,” Scarmardo said. “He’s been a good Governor, and it’s a shame he’s terming out soon. (The law) is good for gun owners.”
Scarmardo says Biden poses a threat to second amendment rights throughout the U.S. – but that threat has served the gun industry in some ways more than hindered it.
“This has been the best year we’ve ever had,” Scarmardo said. “Biden’s presidency has accelerated business. People are afraid the government is going to try to disarm them, as they should be. But as long as the Lawful Commerce in Arms Act remains in place, we’re in good shape.”
The law of unintended consequences lay in wait over this one.
