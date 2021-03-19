BOUSE — A proposed rare earths mine in La Paz County would put the region at the forefront of high-tech and green-tech industries, according to proponents of the project.
Western Rare Earths announced plans on Friday for a mining operation to be located near Bouse, a small community in La Paz County.
The announcement was made at the site of the proposed operation. Marty Weems, CEO of Western Rare Earths, said the facility will provide 200 to 400 quality jobs. He added that one mining job creates as many as two to three supporting jobs, and said the impact of this facility will be all over Arizona.
Rare earths are minerals required for many high tech products, such as cell phones and electric cars. Today, most of these materials come from places like China.
As for when the facility will be in full production, Weems estimated 2025, but added that depended on the regulatory process and construction.
The announcement was attended by company officials, officials from the BLM, Arizona State Land Trust, the Arizona Commerce Commission, the La Paz Economic Development Corporation, the Genesee & Wyoming Railroad group, La Paz County, and state and federal legislative offices.
Weems said La Paz County is an ideal location because it is remote but has access to “world-class” infrastructure, with Arizona Public Service power lines, the Arizona & California Railroad, and major highways.
La Paz County may offer another advantage, Weems says. Other locations where rare earths are located are often near the radioactive element sorium, which poses expensive storage and disposal problems. Sorium doesn’t appear to exist at the La Paz County site, however, Weems said.
What are rare earths?
According to information provided by Western Rare Earths, they are a set of 17 metallic elements. An example of one of these metals is scandium. A soft metal, it can be alloyed with aluminum to reduce the weight of vehicle or airplane frames by as much as 30 percent.
Many of these metals are essential to the functioning of more than 200 examples of modern equipment, like cell phones, batteries for electric cars, computer hard drives, and flat-screen monitors and televisions. Defense applications include electronic displays, guidance systems, lasers, and radar and sonar systems.
While most deposits of these materials are located in China, the United States has large deposits in California, Wyoming and Arizona. Other deposits are located in Russia, India, Australia, Brazil and Malaysia.
“Currently, China supplies 97 percent of rare Earths,” Western Rare Earths stated in a press release. “A successful La Paz mine will give the U.S. independence from foreign supply chains. It will enhance U.S. exports and improve our balance of trade. It will be a boon to green and technological industries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.