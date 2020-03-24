A Mohave County Superior Court Judge has ordered new release conditions for two men charged with trafficking more than $12 million in illegal drugs through Mohave County last month.
Judge Derek Carlisle ruled last Thursday that defendants Beyan M. Beyan, 30, and Samatar S. Ahmed, 36, will remain free on their own recognizance, without the requirement of GPS ankle monitors to track their movements. Beyan and Ahmed, Canadian citizens, have been ordered to remain in the state of Arizona. According to Carlisle’s ruling, the defendants may leave Arizona only if they pay a secured appearance bond of $10,000. They may leave the United states and travel to, or reside in Canada, if the defendants pay a secured appearance bond of $75,000.
According to the record of Carlisle’s ruling, the court did not find that the imposition of other release conditions would be necessary to assure their appearance at their respective trials.
Beyan and Ahmed were arrested Feb. 20 after a traffic stop by Bullhead City Police officers. According to court documents, the defendants were traveling on I-40 in a tractor trailer when they were stopped for an alleged traffic offense. Bullhead City officers received assistance from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, as well as from K-9 officers of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say K-9s at the scene alerted officers to the possible presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle’s 53-foot trailer. Beyan and Ahmed allegedly told officers there were no illegal drugs in the trailer prior to a search by law enforcement officials.
According to court documents, officers allegedly discovered 200 individually-wrapped packages of suspected cocaine, weighing about 370 pounds. Officers also say they found 110 individually-sealed bags containing suspected methamphetamine, weighing about two pounds each. The drugs’ total street value was about $12.7 million, according to investigators.
Beyan and Ahmed were released from custody without bond last month by Lake Havasu City Justice of the Peace Jill Davis. The defendants were released on their own recognizance, with an order for them to wear GPS-tracking ankle monitors to assure their appearance at a future trial.
Davis said last month that judicial codes of conduct prohibited her from discussing her decision with Today’s News-Herald.
What about the 28 year old Alaska man that murdered two people over two months ago?
How the hell can this judge release these scum bags caught with almost 13 million dollars worth of drugs. SHE NEEDS TO BE LOCKED UP!!!
Did it ever enter your mind that there is a possibility these 2 men could possibly be innocent? They may have not known what they were actually carrying in the semi-trailer. I'm not advocating that they are innocent, but I certainly have not convicted them. One thing I am certain of is the public doesn't know the whole story.
