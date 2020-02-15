On Tuesday, the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District is expected to announce its choice of a new superintendent. The appointment of the district’s new leader for the 2020-2021 school year is listed as the first new business item on the board’s agenda for its regularly monthly meeting.
The announcement comes on the heels of two months’ work by the board in which its five members met in a series of executive sessions to review applications and to conduct interviews for the top candidates.
The four finalists for the job are Rebecca Stone, Patrick Devine, Michael Murray and Jaime Festa-Daigle. Murray and Festa-Daigle are currently employed by the district. Stone is from Virginia and Devine is from Minnesota.
The superintendent’s post will be vacant June 30. In October, District Superintendent Diana Asseier announced her plan to retire on that date. She has been leading the local school district since July 2016.
Tuesday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at the district’s main office, 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
Other business
Also on the agenda is a request from the district’s Business Services Director Mike Murray. He’s asking the board to review and accept a $160,000 contract from H2 Group for construction project management services. The work entails overseeing bond construction projects.
The projects include building additions, remodeling and athletic field improvements at the high school and middle school. Building construction relates to enhanced lobby security at each of eight school sites and new fencing.
H2 Group is based in Scottsdale and reportedly has assisted school districts with the successful completion of projects that are very similar to the scope of work currently planned for the LHUSD.
Services under the proposed agreement are scheduled to conclude at the end of 2020.
The first meeting
Before the 6 p.m. meeting, the governing board will have already met in a special session that is open to the public beginning at 4 p.m.
The board is expected to make a decision at that meeting about joining the Northern Arizona Employee Benefit Trust. Doing so would save the district nearly $200,000 in health insurance premiums during the first year alone.
The district was invited to join the trust in a letter dated Feb. 3. It would be effective July 1, 2020. Other members include the municipalities of Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City. NAEBT was established in 2012.
To join NAEBT, the school district would have to dissolve its in-house Employee Benefit Trust. If that comes to pass, the two trusts would run parallel for about 18 months while the school district’s existing trust satisfies all outstanding benefit claims.
If the board chooses to decline the invitation to join NAEBT, the cost of insurance and benefits through the district’s current EBT will go up by $680,000. Joining NAEBT would mean an increase in the neighborhood of $500,000 to the district.
