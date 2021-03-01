Earlier last month, the Lake Havasu Unified School District released an application on both the Apple app store and the Google play store that centralizes all LHUSD information and resources into one place for families to find.
When first starting the app up, users will be prompted to choose a location or school to receive notifications from. Multiple locations and schools can be selected for families that have students attending different schools.
Along with cultivating all the information posted by the district online into one place, the app is also a way for parents to access information about their students’ performance in class and pay for meals among other resources.
“The app contains social media feed posts, school and district calendar events, news articles, links to school meal and payment information, links to ParentVUE and StudentVUE for access to student information like grades and attendance, and links to district website pages for student handbooks, our Governing Board and Superintendent, and access to our school websites,” District Web Manager Gina Flores said.
The idea for the app came about this past year when the district was updating its online presence.
“Last year we redesigned our website and realized that we needed to be able to get information to parents in different ways,” Director of Personal Jaime Festa-Daigle said.
So far the LHUSD app has two five star ratings on the Apple app store and one five star review on the Google play store from David Funderburk who called it a “great app”
Flores says that the district is listening to public feedback about the app to determine if any updates or additional information needs to be added.
