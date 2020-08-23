A new seafood restaurant called The Wet Clam is coming to The Shops at Lake Havasu. The restaurant will be located near Star Cinemas. A liquor license application before the Lake Havasu City Council indicates that construction should be finished by Sept. 1. The business began in Parker but its owners decided to move it up to Havasu. According to The Wet Clam’s Facebook page, the Parker location will close when the Havasu location opens this fall.
