Staff from the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and Parks and Recreation Division installed two new signs at SARA Park early Thursday morning.
Captain Paramedic Marty Port, engineer Kevin Tiedeman, and firefighter paramedic Arman Abedini helped move the materials with equipment they usually use to transport people, including those rescued from the park.
Port said that over the last 15 years, there have been close to 30 fatalities in the area, including two last year.
Parks and Recreation Division employees Tim Rodriguez, Carl Toth, Gary Waldow, Tyler McCoy, and Yonatan Goldin helped dig the holes and set up the new signs.
Several of the staff members also worked on putting up some of the other signs over the last few months.
The group started by taking a boat over to a cove and then hiking part of the trail to get to the locations.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane said the project is ongoing, and that funds for the signs came from a grant from the Arizona Parks and State Trails board.
“It’s just a great addition to SARA Park that helps our visitors and hopefully it will prevent them from getting lost, and it does help search and rescue be able to identify where the visitors may be and get to them a little quicker,” Keane said.
The project is being done periodically, with a few signs being installed a couple of months ago and additional signs coming in soon, Keane said.
Close to 60 signs have already been put up, and Keane said the process is about halfway done. Some new signs have trail names, while others show a map of the park.
“It’s a part of a big project that we will identify each trail as we go, I want to say it’s close to 100 miles of trails out in SARA Park, so there will be numerous signs as we get through completion of the entire project,” Keane said.
The two signs installed Thursday included a map of the entire park to help hikers know where to go.
Rodriguez said many trails are not trails that people have made from walking, and it can be easy to get lost.
While the second sign was installed, Port helped two hikers from out of state who needed directions after hiking through SARA Crack.
QR codes will also be put on signs that hikers can scan to view a trail map on their phones.
“Signs with numbers that tell people where they are, QR codes with their GPS locations, there are multiple layers that people can use to one, get their way back if they can, or two, if they get lost, let EMS know where they are so that they can find them sooner,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said the two signs were originally going to be installed in July, but the project was pushed back due to the dangers of going out in the extreme heat.
The purpose of the signs, according to Keane, is to keep people from getting lost but also let them know where they are in case they are in trouble and need to call for help.
Rodriguez also said that QR codes will also be put on signs soon that hikers can scan to view a trail map on their phone and identify where they are. Each trail will be labeled in a different color, and the paths will have numbers to help hikers know where they are if they get lost or need help.
The map was put together from data from a geographic information system that charted the area. The system was also used by Rodriguez to help guide the group to the sign installation areas.
Hikers can also download the map directly onto their phone through an application. A wireless internet connection is required to download the maps before they can be used offline for navigation, however.
Instructions on how to download the map can be found at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/3fe5e62153c44978b877ebd306dfaead.
Members of the group kept saying the same thing, that it was a good day.
McCoy grinned as he pulled the plastic cover off the first sign.
“Beautiful, huh? Long time coming,” he said.
It's a step in the right direction (no pun here), while unrelated it's nice to see the 95 trash being cleaned up ADOT thanks!!!
What kind of new is tis. A headline about new signs, a story about new signs, no picture of the signs.
