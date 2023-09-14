Unloading supplies

Staff from the Parks and Recreation Division and Lake Havasu City Fire Department unload supplies from a boat into a basket to haul up a hill on a SARA Park trail. The materials were used to install two new signs with maps of the park.

 Taylor Schwartz-Olson/Today’s News-Herald

Staff from the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and Parks and Recreation Division installed two new signs at SARA Park early Thursday morning.

Captain Paramedic Marty Port, engineer Kevin Tiedeman, and firefighter paramedic Arman Abedini helped move the materials with equipment they usually use to transport people, including those rescued from the park.

3
0
0
0
2

(2) comments

David Andersen

It's a step in the right direction (no pun here), while unrelated it's nice to see the 95 trash being cleaned up ADOT thanks!!!

Report
Christopher Gallaga

What kind of new is tis. A headline about new signs, a story about new signs, no picture of the signs.

Report

