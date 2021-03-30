The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board is expected to hire a new principal at Smoketree Elementary School during today’s special board meeting.
Additionally, the board is being asked to create a new administrative position at the district office. The new position is the director of student achievement. The board will also address compensation and staffing for the next school year.
Smoketree started the 2020-21 school year with Interim Principal Nina Mersing after previous principal Connie Hogard retired suddenly because of medical reasons.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday at the Lake Havasu High School Performance Center starting at 4 p.m.
