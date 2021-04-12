It might seem like fate brought Nina Mersing to her new role as the permanent principal at Smoketree Elementary School.
She’s had the principal role all year long in an acting capacity, but it became permanent at a special school district meeting on March 31.
For the past 13 years, Mersing has worked in the district as a teacher at both Starline and Nautilus elementary. This is her first role on the administrative side of education.
Mersing first got a call about the job in the summer, when, like many other Americans, she found herself stuck inside on lockdown. With an ample amount of free time on her hands Mersing decided to use it to pursue a master’s degree in special education.
“Sometimes you just feel led in a certain direction, and sure enough a few weeks later I got the phone call saying they needed me here,” Mersing said. “Smoketree has a high population of special needs students…it seemed like a perfect match.”
On top of the uncertainty that comes with accepting an interim position, Mersing also entered the role with the uncertainty brought about by the covid-19 pandemic.
In her first year, Mersing had to deal with an unprecedented event that turned the education world upside down. The school year started with distance learning and teachers had to learn how to use Google classroom on the fly but Mersing was able to relate with her teachers, having just taught distance learning in her last quarter as a teacher.
“It wasn’t without challenges but it was really all good challenges that gave us all opportunities to grow,” Mersing said. “…The challenge brought us all closer together.”
Mersing says that some incredible teamwork took place during that time, with roles reversed from how they normally would be.
“Normally the seasoned teachers are the ones who are mentoring the new teachers,” Mersing said. “but now we had all these new teachers come to us with these tech skills that were mentoring all the veteran staff on how to navigate Google classroom.”
Now with covid seemingly waning in much of the country, Mersing is looking forward to things getting back to normal.
“This year we were really limited on being allowed to have parents come in, so I haven’t really got to meet very many of the parents and have real conversations with them,” Mersing said. “…I really want to be able to build more of a relationship with parents and be able to involve them more in the school.”
Along with connecting more with the student body, Mersing also wants to establish a more reflective approach to teaching methods at Smoketree as a new curriculum is introduced for grades K-8 next year.
“I want staff to feel safe in their small teams to have candid conversations and to learn from our mistakes,” Mersing said. “Sometimes it is not comfortable to say, ‘gosh this didn’t really work out well for me’ and at other times too you don’t want to feel like you’re bragging… so sometimes those conversations don’t happen so I want to focus on that reflective practice.”
Along with the return of assemblies and family events, Mersing is also looking to bring back more after school clubs for Smoketree students.
