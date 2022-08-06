Austin Covington

Austin Covington

Students at Mohave Community College can expect to see a new face on staff when they step on the Havasu campus for the new school year.

Austin Covington is the new student activity coordinator at MCC Havasu. The position, which is new to the college, is tasked with assisting the campus’s student activities council and helping with other student life activities or events.

