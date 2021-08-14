Students were welcomed to the ASU Havasu dorms for move-in day Saturday, and many of them are ecstatic to begin the next phase of their lives.
“Everyone is really nice and community based,” student Matthew Millington said about the local campus. “It just seems like everybody cares and they can see you. You’re not like one out of 70,000 on the (main) campus.”
Millington, a transfer student from Illinois, is one of 170 ASU students that will live on the Lake Havasu City campus this year. The 26-year-old is an environmental science major and the scenic views of the mountains and lake, along with outdoor recreation, were a couple of factors that lead to Millington deciding on studying at the Lake Havasu City campus.
“I did some research and this place seemed really cool,” Millington said. “Small little community, 150 students, that’s such a different experience.”
Millington, who is from the Chicago area and spent some time in Northern California, made the trip to Havasu from Las Vegas with his stepfather Rob Holloway.
Bennez Kornegay is another out-of-state student enrolling at ASU Havasu this year. Kornegay, a Philadelphia native who previously lived in Pensacola, Florida, flew from the Sunshine State to Atlanta and then to Phoenix.
Kornegay and his family drove four hours to Havasu from Maricopa.
“I like the mountains, I like the lake,” Kornegay said on his first impression of Havasu. “It doesn’t feel like home, but it feels like it could become home.”
Kornegay’s family arrived at the campus in two cars, as his mother, sisters and cousins helped him settle into his dorm room. Kornegay is going into his first year of college and is majoring in kinesiology.
“I saw the main campus of Arizona State and I saw this campus,” Kornegay said. “I liked this one a lot better because it’s not big like the main one, but it’s not small either.”
ASU Havasu added a nursing program to its curriculum this fall, and student Sarah Lopez says it feels special to be part of the program’s first class. She added that the campus reminds her of the Netflix series “Outer Banks.”
“I’m so excited to start nursing school this year and be part of the family and experience everything that it has to offer,” Lopez said.
Lopez has spent time on the main campus in Tempe and at the downtown Phoenix location. Lopez and her parents made the three-hour drive to Havasu from Phoenix. However, it’s not Lopez’s first time away from home, as she spent time in Israel this summer through a program at ASU.
“I’m really used to a small community so I like that aspect of it,” Lopez said about the Havasu campus. “The lake is great and I really wanted that one-on-one experience and also, I’m going to finish in a year and that’s something to look forward to.”
Lopez’s mother Tami Lopez loves the campus and scenery of Havasu, as it’s their first time visiting the city.
“I love how friendly the whole town is,” Tami said. “Everyone is very welcoming. It’s a very good feeling.”
From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, students trickled in with their families to move their belongings to the dorms. ASU Havasu Executive Director Carla Harcleroad told the News-Herald on Friday that this year’s student population is the biggest in campus history and over 100 new students have enrolled this year. The college is also expecting to have 15 international students this year from Vietnam, South Korea, Russia and Egypt.
The increase in enrollment this year has led to their residency hall being full, causing an overflow situation for the university. The News-Herald reported Saturday that ASU Havasu contracted with the nearby Travel Lodge for seven rooms. ASU Havasu won’t know the official enrollment number for the fall semester until Sept. 8.
Classes at ASU Havasu start on Aug. 19. The upcoming 2021-22 academic year will be the university’s 10th year in existence in Havasu.
Welcome to Havasu and best of luck with your studies!
