The latest suspect in a case of possible human trafficking in the Colorado City area was indicted on federal charges last week, after prosecutors say she sent threatening emails to child welfare workers in a bid to see two of her daughters released from Arizona foster care.

Josephine B. Bistline is one of more than 20 women believed to be wed to 46-year-old Samel R. Bateman, who was arrested in August on charges of felony child abuse in the Flagstaff area. Bateman and three of his other spouses now face charges related to a federal investigation into the trafficking of underage girls in Utah, Nebraska and Nevada to engage in criminal sexual activity.

