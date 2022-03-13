It may feel like it just ended, but the next election cycle has already started.
Last week, the Republican National Committee was in Lake Havasu City holding a meeting for those interested in volunteering during the midterms. Along with rallying supporters, the meeting was an opportunity to introduce volunteers to the RNC’s voter contact and data management system, Campaign Sidekick.
Campaign Sidekick is a program that uses public voter registration data to help candidates and their campaign staff identify which voters they should focus on contacting. Volunteers download an app on their phone that along with giving them walk lists of voters to contact, also allows them to log data for their interactions.
Things like if a voter has casted their ballot yet or if they are a supporter of the candidate. The data collected by volunteers is then sent back to analysts at Campaign Sidekick who use it to create better walk lists for campaigns to use.
According to the company’s CEO Drew Ryun, the canvassing app has been used by the GOP in 35 states including Florida and Georgia, where the data management system helped elect governors Ron DeSantis and Brian Kemp.
Ben Petersen, the Arizona Communication Director for the RNC, says that Campaign Sidekick has been used before in Mohave County by volunteers with the Trump Victory 2020.
“We’re excited to be continuing to use (Campaign Sidekick) and continuing to lead with technology,” Petersen said. “With the data and technology we can be more efficient, we can expand our volunteer capacity and really focus on spreading the Republican Party’s message.”
Petersen says the RNC was encouraged by the turnout of volunteers to last week’s meeting. Just under 30 people were in attendance including notable GOP Mohave County residents such as Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward, Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch and County Supervisors Ron Gould.
“Having that grassroots army of activists and volunteers already activated and ready to deliver victories up and down the ballot is really a great sign for Republicans this year,” Petersen said. “…Mohave County is a place where the local community is key to Republican success this year.”
After Arizona swung blue in the presidential race in 2020 for the first time since 1996, the RNC is focused on making sure their base turns out for the midterm which Petersen says Republicans have a good history of doing.
Along with introducing volunteers to Campaign Sidekick, last week’s meeting also served as a chance for the Arizona GOP to rally their base early.
“The more people we can have out there in the community talking to their friends or neighbors, the more success we are going to have at winning these elections and getting out the vote,” Petersen said.
In the 2020 election Mohave County had 77.97 percent voter turnout according to data for the Arizona Secretary of State’s official canvas, with 78,535 votes going to Donald Trump and 24,831 going to Joe Biden.
As Ryun said to the room, the more work they do now the easier victory will be down the road in the midterms.
“What we are trying to do is move our football as close as possible to the red zone so we can punch it when the whistle blows,” Ryun said.
