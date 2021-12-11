The Shops at Lake Havasu may not include 80 to 90 shops as originally envisioned when the shopping center was first proposed in 2005. But the mall on the north edge of town appears to have weathered the challenges of the recession and has been steadily filling up over the past couple years.
The Shops welcomed two new businesses last week, starting with Aspen Dental which opened its doors on Dec. 2 in a brand new building on an outparcel near the main entrance. The next day Win-Win Bingo – a new bingo hall that hosts non-profit organizations with bingo licenses — opened to the public for the first time on Dec. 3.
Although the main anchor stores of Walmart, JCPenney, Dillard’s, and Star Cinema have been stalwarts at The Shops since it opened in 2008, the rest of the mall has been slower to draw tenants into the smaller storefronts connecting the large retailors. There are certainly still a significant amount of empty storefronts and vacant lots out at The Shops today, but there seems to be more action out at the mall these days than there has been in more than a decade.
Local businessman Jarrett Portz purchased about a third of the space at The Shops at Lake Havasu in early 2019. He said at that time there was about 216,000 square feet of empty retail space at the mall, but that number is down to just 60,000 square feet today.
In addition to Aspen Dental and Win-Win Bingo, The Shops has also added a handful of other tenants in 2021 including The Wet Clam and a second location in town for Sunshine RV. Plans are also in the works for more businesses and organizations to add to the offerings at The Shops moving forward.
Milemarkers currently has two locations in Lake Havasu City that house its wide variety of therapies and programs for the disabled and their families. But Marketing Director Sarah Stinnett said that space is running short again. So Milemarkers has purchased 24,000 square feet out at The Shops near JCPenney that will eventually be home to the entire Havasu campus, after some construction to tailor the new space to the organization’s needs.
Stinnett said construction should take about a year, so they likely won’t be operating out of The Shops until 2023.
Portz said there are also a couple different healthcare related developments with their eye on The Shops, and he hopes they will be ready to announce those plans soon.
Shortly after taking over about 200,000 square feet of The Shops in 2019, Portz began working with Lake Havasu City to rezone portions of the shops from limited commercial to general commercial – allowing a wider variety of uses for the properties there. He said the city’s willingness to work with The Shops may be the single biggest reason for its recent resurgence.
“Sadly across the country retail has taken a beating,” Portz said. “Amazon is now the largest retailer, and all of those things that we talked about when we took it over. So the city worked hard with us and the community has worked hard with us to reimagine that. Now it is zoned C-2, which gives us more flexibility with the folks that we bring in. I think that has been the biggest opportunity.”
The Shops has also benefited from multiple residential developments on the north side of town, including Sailing Hawks, North Pointe and Viewpoint.
“We are in a good spot as far as having pre-constructed, extremely high quality infrastructure that is available for folks to move quickly and bring their infrastructure to Lake Havasu with tenant improvements versus a ground-up build,” Portz said.
More homes are on the way as well, as Castle Rock Bay plans to add 16 more homes in the Crystal Beach area as a prelude to developing about 90 acres of residential property between Crystal Beach and North Pointe sometime in the future. Plans are also in the works for several hundred manufactured homes on Victoria Farms Road on the north edge of town.
“As those continue to fill up, the best option and the closest option would be The Shops,” Portz said. “It will allow people to have things in their backyards, and some amenities close to home. Instead of having to go into the city for their needs on a daily basis, they can stay in the neighborhood. As the big portion of our town visits Walmart and JCPenney on a daily basis then there are more amenities for people to stay and spend time on the property for longer.”
In fact, The Shops could eventually have a residential component itself. Plans for a low-rent workforce housing apartment complex on the property are still in the early stages, but could potentially provide 150 residential units along with more retail space on the ground floor.
As development continues, Portz said the goal is to focus on making The Shops a one-stop location where people can not only do their shopping, but also receive medical care, find entertainment, and go out to eat. Portz said finding additional restaurants is still a major focus.
