Win-Win Bingo
Win-Win Bingo first opened its doors at The Shops at Lake Havasu on Dec. 3. The new bingo hall does not have a gambling license itself, but owner Russell Pandina said the business will rent out its space and its 30 bingo technological aids to whatever non-profit organizations with a bingo license want to use it. Currently Win-Win Bingo has the local Veterans of Foreign Wars as its only tenant, so it still has limited hours — open Friday through Tuesday. But if and when more non-profits decide to make use of the facility for their fundraisers the goal is to have the place open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Pandina said Win-Win’s location in Quartzsite quickly brought in about 60 to 80 people per day with just a single bingo license. He predicted that with Havasu’s larger population and wider variety of non-profits that could make use of the facility, the bingo hall at The Shops could potentially attract hundreds of people a day.
The Wet Clam
With their sights set on Lake Havasu City, co-owner Tamilynn Swaim said she and her daughter decided to open up The Wet Clam in The Shops due to the lack of other eateries in the area.
Swaim said the restaurant has gotten off to a good start since its opening about six months ago.
Swaim said the location in The Shops brings a wide variety of people into her restaurant with a mix of locals, snowbirds, and other business owners out at the mall.
The Wet Clam is also planning to partner with Win-Win to sell their food inside the bingo hall, creating a little synergy between the two new neighbors.
Sunset RV
In late 2019 and early 2020 Sunshine RV needed to find more space. After more than three decades on the south side of Lake Havasu City, the business was finally running out of room at its location at Maricopa Avenue and Melrose Drive.
“The business was growing,” said Sales Manager Bill McBrayer. “We bought the neighboring property and a property two doors down in our other location for overflow. We also wanted to add to our lines, and so we needed space.”
After obtaining a franchise agreement with Jayco, Sunshine RV decided to pull the trigger on a second location. McBrayer said the business liked the idea of adding a location at The Shops to give it a foothold at both of the entrances into town.
After some unforeseen challenges due to covid, Sunshine RV permanently opened its store at The Shops in August 2020. McBrayer said he noticed a lot more people from places like Bullhead City, Mohave Valley, and Kingman were showing up on the lot in The Shops.
“They didn’t even know that we had a dealership on the other side of town because they never get past the bridge,” he said. “So it has helped us pick up more Kingman traffic and outlying areas that don’t always get to the other side of town. It gives us both ends of town to take advantage of, and it has worked out well for us.”
McBrayer said Sunshine’s location at The Shops also tends to attract a little different type of customer than the original location.
“On the other lot when they pull in on your lot they are there for a reason,” he said. “What we have learned here is we get a lot of shoppers. The wife may be in Dillard’s and the husband will come out to look, or whatever. That is another good reason to be here because we are getting a chance for people to see these who normally maybe wouldn’t come onto your lot. They may decide to take one home with them.”
Through the first year and a half at The Shops, McBrayer said the second location has seen steadily increasing traffic.
“It is not equal to the other lot, but it definitely stands on its own,” he said. “We probably have twice as much inventory on the other lot, so we have been very pleased with what this lot has produced.”
Milemarkers
Milemarkers currently has two locations in Lake Havasu City.
The organization has its therapy and after school program on the north side of town on N. Lake Havasu Avenue, while the adult day, habilitation, work services and Department of Child Safety programs are all in its building on the south side of Havasu.
Marketing Director Sarah Stinnett said Milemarkers has outgrown both of the buildings and is looking to get all of its offerings in Havasu under the same roof again.
“We are busting at the seams and completely out of room,” Stinnett said.
Milemarkers was able to find the extra room it needed out at The Shops at Lake Havasu, purchasing a 24,000 storefront that will eventually be the organization’s Havasu home. Stinnett said simply consolidating into one location will make things easier for everyone. Stinnett said it will eliminate confusion with people showing up at the wrong location, and they will no longer need to send therapists or members back and forth between locations.
Stinnett said the larger location will also allow Milemarkers to expand its offerings, potentially holding more group activities as well as better facilities for the kids to use.
“We currently have a small sensory gym, but we will have a 5,000 square foot sensory gym which will be really important for the kiddos,” she said. “We will also have an indoor bike path for our physical therapy. Right now we just utilize the hallways, which are heavy traffic areas so it makes it really hard. We are really excited about that. We will also have more room to bring on more therapists – which is really needed in the area.”
Stinnett said if everything goes according to plan, Milemarkers could open up at The Shops sometime in 2023.
“We have a lot of reconstruction that is going to need to happen. We just got our plans approved by the city, so we are hoping that construction can start pretty soon. Once construction starts we will still be about a year out,” Stinnett said. “We are just hoping to get out there as soon as we can. I have been here for a little more than a year and just because of how tight we are for space we have move offices three times and we are doing everything we can to find places to put people.”
