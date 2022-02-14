The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board’s February meeting is happening today at 6 p.m. in the district office boardroom.
According to the governing board’s agenda, posted on the district website, school board members will vote on the approval of adopting new textbooks, changing the course title for sophomore English and an agreement with ASU and MCC to allow nursing students to participate in educational experiences at LHUSD.
This meeting is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.