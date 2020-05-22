Lake Havasu City Police officers started a weekend-long traffic control operation Friday outside of one of the city’s biggest boating venues, in an effort to promote public safety.
Officials expect thousands of boaters throughout Memorial Day weekend, which has long marked the beginning of summer boating season for Havasu’s residents and seasonal visitors. Despite an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, boaters will make heavy use of Lake Havasu State Park’s boating launch ramps, and police aimed to prevent potential accidents before those boaters reach the water.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, safety issues have been caused in recent weekends by an abundance of boaters attempting to enter the park and access its launch ramps from Industrial Boulevard.
“Traffic congestion on Industrial Boulevard has caused vehicle backups to State Route 95, and has created a safety issue,” Gray said in a Thursday press release.
Signs were placed throughout Industrial Boulevard, with boaters directed to detour points to allow entry into Lake Havasu State Park only from London Bridge Road. All traffic to the state park will be directed this weekend through north and south Kiowa Avenue, according to city officials, and redirected onto London Bridge Road.
Despite the detours, however, Gray said access to all businesses on Industrial Boulevard will remain open.
(1) comment
It’s nice the City Police are helping out the State Park Rangers who patrol that State Park. I’m sure it’s going to be ridiculously busy. So many resources needed on the Water and the Roadways during these big weekends!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.