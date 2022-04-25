The Lake Havasu City MPO is currently accepting comments on its Transportation Improvement Program – which LHMPO Manager Justin Hembree said essentially serves as the organization’s investment strategy and schedule for transportation-related improvements in the city and surrounding areas over the next four years. Hembree said the Transportation Improvement Plan is a short-term plan that further refines the city’s Regional Transportation Plan which schedules priority road and transportation projects for the next 20 to 25 years.
The RTP is updated every five years, and was most recently updated on Feb. 8 this year. Hembree said the TIP is required to be updated every four years, but the LHMPO reviews the document once every other month, and goes through the public process to update the document annually.
Hembree said the federal money available to the MPO comes through one of two sources – the Federal Highway Administration which largely funds infrastructure projects like bridges, roads, and sidewalks. Meanwhile, the Federal Transportation Administration is more focused on providing capital for vehicles or projects related to local transit systems. Money from the FTA is mainly used to help fund the city’s transportation department and the new three-tiered transportation system that is being implemented throughout this fiscal year.
Hembree said money from the federal government can be spent in one of three main categories – preservation that keeps existing roads in good working order, modernization to make existing roads safer or more efficient, and expansions such as adding lanes or bridges.
But Hembree said perhaps more important than what the MPO can spend money on is the question of where it is allowed spend money. He said federal funds can only be spent on roads that are “federally classified,” which means they must be considered a major collector or arterial road in the city. Examples of such roads in Havasu include McCulloch Boulevard, Palo Verde Boulevard, Acoma Boulevard, and Lake Havasu Avenue. Hembree said federal money cannot be used for projects on “local roads” through residential areas.
Hembree said the Federal Highway Administration provides the LHMPO with about $280,000 – based on Havasu’s population – through the Surface Transportation Block Grants.
“That is not a lot of money in the grand scheme of paving projects,” Hembree said. “It costs anywhere from $1.25 to $1.5 million to pave one lane mile. Most of these roads are two to four lanes. So if we only have $280,000 a year to do a project it could take us 25 years to do one substantial paving project – while signals, software, and hardware is more of a return on your investment.”
The FHWA also distributes money to for safety related projects to each state – to be distributed through grants to address the highest-priority safety concerns throughout the state. In the proposed TIP the LHMPO has identified a total of six grant projects it intends to apply for between now and Fiscal Year 2025-26. Hembree noted that each of those safety projects will only be able to move forward if the MPO’s requested grant is awarded by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
How to comment
The public comment period for the TIP is officially open through May 6 at 3 p.m., but Hembree said citizens can always reach out to the MPO to give their thoughts – even after the official comment period closes.
“Per federal law we have to open this up to the public to get feedback, but we will take feedback from the public every day, all day,” Hembree said. “We want to make sure that we get that notice out to the public officially, but then every day if there is comments or feedback on projects we are definitely open and willing to take those suggestions and work those into the planning process.”
The Lake Havasu MPO can be contacted by phone at 928-453-2823, or by email at hembreej@lhcaz.gov.
