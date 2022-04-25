The Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization has identified its top priorities for federal transportation money available to the city over the next four years — which include upgrades to the traffic signals downtown on Lake Havasu Avenue to increase traffic flow and installing a new traffic signal to improve safety at McCulloch and Jamaica boulevards.
The LHMPO has been working to prioritize and schedule various projects during its annual update to its Transportation Improvement Plan — which lays out spending over the next four years. LHMPO Manager Justin Hembree said the MPO’s top projects would use State Transportation Block Grant money from the Federal Highway Administration to install “adaptive technology” hardware and software on all seven of the stoplights on Lake Havasu Avenue from Industrial Boulevard to Mulberry Avenue.
“We are looking at signal improvements, and how those signals can work, timing-wise, with each other to improve congestion,” Hembree said.
Hembree said each stoplight would have its own IP address, and it would have a fiber connection to the other traffic signals.
“It’s almost like they are talking from one PC to another on a network - your signals become that network,” Hembree said. “It collects data then optimizes the timing based on the data. Otherwise you have to have intensive data collection and data analysis by city staff to try to collect that information and then time those signals by hand. So this just aids that and helps make that system more efficient.”
A similar project was completed by the Arizona Department of Transportation last year on all of the stoplights along State Route 95 through Havasu – from SARA Park all the way to The Shops at Lake Havasu. Hembree said the idea is to select software and hardware for the project on Lake Havasu Avenue that will be compatible with the equipment ADOT has already installed on SR95 so the two systems can work together to improve congestion in that area of town.
Hembree said the MPO has been saving up the STBG funds it has received from the federal government over the last three years and plans to add it to the money from the federal government this year in order to tackle the $1 million project meant to improve congestion on Lake Havasu Avenue.
“We have basically secured the $1 million. So now it is time to scope and look at which hardware and software will or won’t talk to each other and maintenance going forward for city staff,” Hembree said. “If all goes according to plan, when those systems start talking to each other you typically see a 10% to 15% reduction in congestion. So it won’t solve congestion long-term – that is where parkways and other routes play a key role – however short term over the next few years it definitely helps.”
Hembree said the plan is to begin working on designs for the project sometime this winter or fall, with the total length of the project expected to take 12 to 18 months.
Highway Safety Improvement Program
The intersection at McCulloch and Jamaica boulevards is the LHMPO’s top priority when it comes to safety improvements to city streets over the next four years, after an accident at the four-way stop last month resulted in a death.
Hembree said the MPO plans to seek federal grant money for a project that would install a new stoplight at McCulloch and Jamaica boulevards. He said the project was made a priority after the fatal accident at that intersection in late March, in which a car failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed into a Can-Am – killing the driver of the off-road vehicle.
“We are working on data collection to make sure that we have everything that we need for the state,” Hembree said. “If all goes according to plan we would get the funds to signalize that intersection.”
Hembree said the McCulloch and Jamaica safety project would also include some improvements to the crosswalks on Acoma Boulevard in front of the senior center – one near Clubhouse Drive and the other near Wood Lane.
“This would modernize them with flashing LED signs at those locations, just to bring more awareness,” Hembree said. “In the last five years there have been some serious injuries in that area – not a lot, but enough to see how we can go one step further.”
Hembree said some of the other Highway Safety Improvement Program grants the LHMPO intends to seek in the next few years include money for speed feedback signs that would replace some of the existing speed limit signs on major roads throughout the city with flashing LED signs that show the speed of each vehicle as it passes.
“It just helps slow people down,” Hembree said. “Most people don’t realize they are going that fast. So this would make permanent locations for those where existing speed limit signs are already at.”
The MPO is also looking into partnering with ADOT on a project that would install medians at several key locations on State Route 95, to prevent vehicles from drifting over the center line into oncoming traffic.
Federal Transportation Administration
Money provided by the FTA is available to help fund public transportation systems.
The TIP lays out a total of $125,000 from the FTA to help pay for Havasu’s plans to design a transit hub with ADA compliant restrooms in the Pima Wash Parking Lot, along with $225,000 for two new vehicles for the transportation department. Havasu plans to use nearly $1 million in federal funds in FY2023-24 including about $400,000 to construct the transit hub, and another $225,000 on vehicle purchases.
(1) comment
Oh boy, a light at Jamaica and McC Racetrack. Like people don’t cause fatal traffic accidents running stoplights in this town. How many thousands of dollars to slow down our daily commute when painting the white lines back after resurfacing, a bigger signage and maybe a flashing warning light might be safer and not force use to wait when there’s no cross traffic?
