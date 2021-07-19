An increase in people in Lake Havasu City over the past 12 to 16 months has created an influx of trash. As a result Republic Services, which provides trash and recycling collection throughout the city, is altering its routes which will change the collection day for about a quarter of households.
Matt Kross, general manager of Republic Services in Havasu, said it is normal for routes to be readjusted about every three years and the routes have not been updated since 2017. He said the trash collection changes are for residential customers only, and they will go into effect on Aug. 2.
“The time has come,” Kross said. “What has happened in Lake Havasu in the last four years – and especially over the last year – is the volumes have changed due to covid. We have seen an influx of people who are living out there, working from home, and using their properties more. So what happens is the volume changes.”
Kross said trash volumes in Havasu increased by more than 20 percent during the pandemic. Although some of those volumes have started to return more toward normal, he said there is still more trash being collected than prior to the pandemic and those increases are not spread out uniformly through Havasu’s neighborhoods.
“It just seems like more people are in Lake Havasu City now, and I think our tax revenues support that statement,” he said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s vintage population estimates, Havasu’s total fulltime population grew by almost 2,700 from 2017 through 2020 – which is the last year the vintage estimates are available.
Kross said each garbage truck has a maximum weight capacity, and some of the trucks are now reaching that capacity before making it to the end of the route.
“With movement and purchase of homes, where the people are living is changing around,” Kross said. “There are areas with high residential populations and other areas that have more vacation homes. We are seeing growth on the north side of town and we are expecting growth on the south side of town with the Havasu Riviera property.”
After reworking all of the routes, Kross said about 6,700 of the 29,000 households Republic Services serves will have a different trash day than they currently do. He said the majority of residents with a change will have their collection day moved up or back just one day. In Havasu, Republic Services splits up the city into five zones and collects trash from one zone each day of the week starting with the south side of town on Monday and working up to the north side by Friday.
Kross said every household that will have a new trash collection date will receive a postcard from Republic Services. He said the company has already started sending out the postcards and it will continue to send them out through the end of July in preparation for the changes going into effect on Aug. 2.
Kross warns that even if a customer’s pick up date is not changing, the time during the day that the garbage truck arrives could be different because of the adjustments to the routes themselves.
“We never guarantee times, but we are so consistent out in Lake Havasu that people have learned that they can pretty much count on when we are going to be there,” Kross said. “The challenge with this is because the routes are changing, those times are going to change. So we need all the residents’ help by making sure they put their trash and recycling carts out the night before.”
He said by putting trash and recycling out the night before residents will eliminate the chance of missing the pick-up due to an earlier-than-expected collection. Kross said after the first two to four weeks the new routes should be pretty well set.
“By September they should have a good idea of when we are coming by,” he said.
Should ticket people who leave trash cans out one day after pick up.
Short term rentals are contributing to the increase of trash. There’s a str on my street and it puts out 2 trash and recycle cans, sometimes more. These str need to be charged differently than a typical residential home.
Is this the new map or old map?
It's the new map
