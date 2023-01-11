Juan M. Rodriguez

Juan M. Rodriguez

A Lake Havasu City man accused in the attempted murder of an Arizona State Police officer will have to wait a little longer for his day in court, as attorneys in the case prepare to defend their client against a host of felony accusations.

Juan M. Rodriguez, 48, was scheduled to stand trial later this month in a series of alleged offenses that ultimately ended in an armed standoff with law enforcement officials at Mohave Community College’s Kingman campus. Kingman attorney Gregory McPhillips, of Ashley & McPhillips Law Office, said at a Tuesday status conference in the case that his office was still receiving disclosure information from prosecutors. Witness interviews remained to be scheduled, he said, and requested that Rodriguez’ Jan. 23 trial be postponed.

0
1
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.