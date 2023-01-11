A Lake Havasu City man accused in the attempted murder of an Arizona State Police officer will have to wait a little longer for his day in court, as attorneys in the case prepare to defend their client against a host of felony accusations.
Juan M. Rodriguez, 48, was scheduled to stand trial later this month in a series of alleged offenses that ultimately ended in an armed standoff with law enforcement officials at Mohave Community College’s Kingman campus. Kingman attorney Gregory McPhillips, of Ashley & McPhillips Law Office, said at a Tuesday status conference in the case that his office was still receiving disclosure information from prosecutors. Witness interviews remained to be scheduled, he said, and requested that Rodriguez’ Jan. 23 trial be postponed.
Rodriguez is now expected to stand trial May 8, on charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of narcotics and possession of dangerous drugs.
Last March, Rodriguez stood trial on charges related to the transportation of more than a pound of methamphetamine in Lake Havasu City in 2021. Rodriguez fled from that trial prior to the jury rendering its verdict in that case. And until April 1, Rodriguez remained a fugitive wanted in Mohave County.
Rodriguez was allegedly witnessed on April 1 in the Kingman area by Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Donald Shed, as Rodriguez allegedly failed to stop at a posted stop sign. Shed attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the scene, but Rodriguez reportedly attempted to flee from that encounter.
After a short pursuit, law enforcement officials say Rodriguez attempted to ram Shed’s vehicle before stopping. Shed reportedly ordered Rodriguez and his passenger, identified as 21-year-old Tabitha Rubash, to raise their hands and surrender themselves into custody. Initial reports say that instead, one of the vehicle’s occupants opened fire on Shed with a fully-automatic weapon, wounding the officer in the process.
Rodriguez drove away from the scene, and his vehicle was later found in the area of Kingman’s Mohave Community College Campus. At that time, Rodriguez was believed to have fled into the nearby desert, where Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies ultimately confronted him. According to county officials, another exchange of gunfire took place, which ended with Rodriguez injured and in custody.
According to Mohave County officials, multiple firearms were found during a search of Rodriguez and his vehicle. Witnesses also said Rodriguez attempted to hide several items in the desert where he was found, prior to his final confrontation with law enforcement. During a search of the area, deputies said they found more than $30,000 in cash, as well as usable amounts of substances believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Rubash remained at large after the incident took place, but reportedly arranged with her attorney to surrender herself into custody after an initial court appearance on April 19. Charges against Rubash in the case were ultimately dismissed, with prosecutors citing witness testimony and evidence in the case that may have cast doubt on Rubash’ guilt - or made unlikely the possibility of a felony conviction.
Rodriguez was sentenced to 17 years in prison in reference to his felony trial last March, but has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as he awaits his most recent trial in Mohave Superior Court.
