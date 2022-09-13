The former director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History is now scheduled to stand trial in California on felony theft charges, after a continuance issued in San Diego District Court.
Hannah Rangel, 44, was initially scheduled to stand trial Oct. 17. After a continuance issued earlier this year, that trial is now expected to take place March 21.
Last November, Rangel was wanted on charges of theft, stemming from the alleged theft of funding from the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum, where she served in an administrative role until 2019. Rangel was hired as director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History in 2020, where she served for slightly more than a year before her arrest on Sept. 24.
According to the California investigators, Rangel fraudulently stole almost $20,000 in funding from the San Diego museum through a series of checks and credit card purchases in the museum’s name. She now faces counts of grand theft and six counts of identity theft in the case.
Rangel was extradited to San Diego last November, where she was ultimately released on her own recognizance. As a stipulation of her release, Rangel was permitted to return to Havasu only to collect her belongings before returning to California.
