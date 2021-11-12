A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Dec. 1 for sentencing after his conviction last month in an alleged drive-by shooting. But now, jurors in the case say they may have made a mistake.
Attorneys for 22-year-old Garrett Wilder this week filed a motion for a new trial in the case this week. On Monday, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann filed the motion alongside affidavits from four members of Wilder’s jury, each indicating they would not have rendered a conviction in the case on charges of drive-by-shooting, had they known the weight of punishment that awaited Wilder as such.
The four identical affidavits were signed by jurors Alice Hayes, Michael King, Carol Kiser and Nadine Skenandore.
“During deliberations subsequent to trial, the jury was initially split 10-2 in favor of the defendant on all counts,” the affidavits said. “The (jury) foreperson, Susan Kokkinen, compelled those of us who were prepared to vote ‘not guilty’ to instead vote that the defendant was guilty of (drive-by shooting), on the basis that the punishment was less than the punishment for any other count.”
After the defendant’s Oct. 28 conviction on charges of drive-by shooting in the case, Wilder now faces a sentencing range of 7-22 years in prison. Counts of aggravated assault, for which Wilder was ultimately acquitted, would have carried a sentencing range of 5-15 years in prison.
“I have since learned that the punishment for (drive-by shooting) was more severe than any of the other counts, and would not have voted guilty if I had been aware,” said the affidavit signed by each of the four jurors.
According to a Nov. 8 motion by Amann for a new trial, the jury found Wilder not guilty on charges of aggravated assault after they determined that Wilder acted in self defense during the shooting incident for which he was arrested.
Amann says that one or more of the involved jurors committed possible misconduct in reaching their verdict. According to Amann, the court ordered Wilder’s jury to not take sentencing into account while reaching their decision - an order that Amann says was directly violated by Kokkinen.
The case began Sept. 13, 2020, when emergency first responders were called to the 2100 block of Injo Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. The victim was soon identified as 23-year-old Garrett Dotson, who is the son of A&E Network’s “Storage Wars” host Don Dotson. Dotson’s alleged assailant left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
Dotson suffered a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, for which he was ultimately transported to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment.
According to police, Dotson stood in front of his Injo Drive home with an acquaintance when Wilder drove past the residence. Wilder allegedly stopped his car and shouted at Dotson, allegedly taking affront to Dotson having been a visitor to Havasu from California. Initial statements indicated that Dotson and his acquaintance approached Wilder to confront him, at which point Wilder allegedly shot Dotson from the vehicle’s window.
Lake Havasu City Police officers sought information that could aid in their search for the alleged assailant, before receiving a tip as to Wilder’s identity a day after the shooting took place. Investigators traveled to Wilder’s home, where he was taken into custody. Officers also found a handgun and spent shell casing at Wilder’s home.
Wilder allegedly told detectives when questioned that he believed Dotson and his acquaintance intended to harm them when they approached him, and that Dotson attempted to pull open the door handle of his vehicle.
According to statements last month by Deputy Mohave County Attorney Kellen Marlow, the jury foreperson said after the trial that she felt Wilder had acted irresponsibly with his weapon.
Wilder is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Dec. 1. As of Friday, no separate hearing date was scheduled in Mohave Superior Court to discuss the possibility of a new trial in the case.
(3) comments
It’s all very sad to see a young person wreck their life, but I you don’t want to go to prison, don’t drive around shooting people. I personally don’t want someone walking around my community who has it in them to do this.
WTH, can people be so misguided? Does it matter? He'll still only do less than 5 years. so what's big deal. So if it were your son, how would these jurors feel? Man people never cease to amaze me. He drove by, shot a guy for no apparent reason, and they are worried about the sentence??
ROFL so stupid. Guilty is not denoted by the amount of time the defendant will serve but if all the elements of the crime were met. The jury found that, they don’t do sentencing, ad there ya go. Village people
