Groundbreaking

(From left) Property owner Eric Card, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, Northern Arizona Veterans Affairs Medical Center Director Steve Sample and Northern Arizona VA Chief of Staff Paul Hassett break ground on a new VA healthcare center on Thursday. The location, near the intersection of Park Avenue and State Route 95, could finish construction as soon as spring 2024.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

According to Veterans Affairs officials, Mohave County is home to about a quarter of all veterans in Northern Arizona. With that number expected to grow, the VA is now planning for a bigger facility in Lake Havasu City to meet demand from veterans throughout the region.

Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy was joined by VA officials in an official groundbreaking for the site on Thursday, near the intersection of State Route 95 and Park Avenue. Officials say the site will be more than three times the size of Havasu’s current VA health center, located at 2035 Mesquite Avenue, at about 21,000 square feet. The facility is expected to offer five primary care teams for area veterans, as well as five individual mental health consulting rooms and one group therapy room.

