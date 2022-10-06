According to Veterans Affairs officials, Mohave County is home to about a quarter of all veterans in Northern Arizona. With that number expected to grow, the VA is now planning for a bigger facility in Lake Havasu City to meet demand from veterans throughout the region.
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy was joined by VA officials in an official groundbreaking for the site on Thursday, near the intersection of State Route 95 and Park Avenue. Officials say the site will be more than three times the size of Havasu’s current VA health center, located at 2035 Mesquite Avenue, at about 21,000 square feet. The facility is expected to offer five primary care teams for area veterans, as well as five individual mental health consulting rooms and one group therapy room.
“The VA has done a fantastic job in Lake Havasu City,” Sheehy said on Thursday. “We are home to a vibrant veteran community, and we don’t leave anyone behind.”
Sheehy said that a possible lack of services for veterans in Havasu is something the city will need to address, and the new VA facility will aid in those efforts.
“I’m honored by the VA’s investment in this community,” Sheehy said. “I’m really excited to see this happen … as our veterans community continues to grow, this facility will allow us to grow with it.”
According to Northern Arizona Veterans Affairs Medical Center Director Steve Sample, the facility could be complete by Spring of 2024.
“It’s really exciting to get this underway,” Sample said. “We’ve been working on this for a couple of years, and this will position us very well to serve veterans in the Havasu area. As we establish a larger facility, we’ll provide better access for services and mental health, and hopefully draw veterans from other communities to our facility as well.”
According to the VA, Lake Havasu City’s current VA facility serves about 3,700 veterans in the Havasu community - a number that is expected to increase greatly once the new facility is completed.
