On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board will vote to approve the purchase of 10 new vehicles for the district.
The first vehicles the school board will vote to approve the purchase of are three buses, not to exceed $575,000 in cost. The district is looking to use bond money to purchase one 84-passenger route bus for $188,358 and two 42-passenger special needs buses for $379,412.70.
The other seven vehicles the board will vote to approve to purchase are six trucks and one van for the maintenance and technology departments, at a price that doesn’t exceed $280,000. The board will vote on buying one 2022 Ford F250XL regular cab for $29,255.52, three 2022 Ford F250XL regular cabs with ladder rack for $117,758.13, one 2022 fFord Transit Connect XL cargo van for $26,193.65 and two 2022 Ford Transit 250 medium roof LWBs for $90,599.40.
The money for these purchases will come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, the bond and other approved capital funds.
Along with purchasing buses and trucks, the school board will also vote on the approval of spending money on new computers for the software development program and Allied Health biology. The purchase of over 50 new computers is expected to cost $72,786.00 but won’t exceed $85,000. The computers that are replaced by the new ones will be handed down to the law and public safety program.
Funds for these purchases will come from WAVE CTED grants and funding.
The board will also be approving the purchase of Schools PLP for the 2021-2022 school year. Schools PLP was the program that the district used last year for distance learning, and with 100 students in grades seven through 12 who want to continue online schooling, the district is looking to purchase the program for $37,629.90. The amount will not exceed $50,000, and money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund will be used.
Finally, the board will also be holding a public hearing at the beginning of its meeting for community members to voice their opinions on the proposed budget. The board will then vote to adopt the budget.
The LHUSD school board will begin at 6 p.m. at the district board room. A video of the meeting will be available within 24 hours.
