A trio of Lake Havasu City high school students beat out world champions to take the top spot in their event at last weekend’s Mark Hahn Memorial 300.
Despite the less than ideal conditions of low temperatures and high winds, the team of first time racers took home the gold for the stand-up Jet Ski event in the 17th annual Mark Hahn Memorial 300.
Sophomores Jake Tobin, Logan Blanchard and Ryder Bliss had never participated in the personal watercraft race before the Feb. 27 event, but the three young friends claimed the top spot in their event. The Mark Hahn Memorial 300 is a annual event on Lake Havasu organized by the International Jet Sports Boating Association.
Prior to last weekend’s events, the trio of teens were on a mountain bike racing team together. It was Ryder who got his teammates to follow him over to the new racing venture.
“(Ryder) got into it about a year ago. He had seen it on YouTube and really wanted to race,” Ryder’s dad, Nick Bliss said. “He has been into mountain biking and wave boarding. We try to throw him into everything so I finally said lets buy him a ski and see what happens.”
Bliss and Blanchard, both 15, had to get someone to vouch for their talents before they could enter the 16-and-older Mark Hahn Memorial. Once the team’s entrance was secured, Blanchard, Bliss and Tobin didn’t have long to prepare for their first official event, just under two weeks in fact.
The Mark Hahn Memorial 300 is different than most personal watercraft races. A race of endurance, Hahn challenges its participants to see who can be the first to race 300 miles around the lake.
With the race spanning hundreds of miles, pit stops are required to keep the watercrafts fueled. This was the most challenging part of the race for the new team, Nick Bliss said.
“The hard part about it is the whole pitting strategy,” Bliss explained. “Jet Skis only carry so much gas, so every two laps you have to pull it out of the water, pull it 20yards up shore, regas it and get it back in the water.”
Breakdowns and multiple breakdowns are common if not expected in long races like this but Bliss and the team had luck on their side only having to make minor repairs to their ski one time.
“We had a lot of luck on our side for sure,” Nick Bliss said. “But these kids were consistent the whole day and more importantly they had fun the entire time.”
Being new to the sport, everyone at the race was blown away by Bliss and his team’s performance.
“They should be very proud,” Race director Ross Wallach said. “I look forward to seeing them at future races and to see them defend their title next year.”
Bliss’s next race will be at the end of this month at The Nautical Beachfront Resort.
