The Western Arizona Humane Society’s new facility opened last May after nearly two years of construction – but their work isn’t finished yet.
Work began Saturday to further renovate the organization’s new building at 2610 Sweetwater Ave., where crews from Palmieri Construction started their efforts to transform the location’s intake area into three new veterinary examination rooms.
According to Western Arizona Humane Society Executive Director Patty Gillmore, the extra space will be needed to accommodate an increased demand for veterinary services at the new location. The construction will be paid for through funding previously generated for the building’s initial renovation, according to Gillmore.
“We’re also renovating two more rooms to make a veterinary clinic isolation room,” Gillmore said. “I can’t believe the demand in this community for veterinary care. We mostly deal with spays and neuters, but also ear infections and regular veterinary care. We have in-house diagnostics now, as well as an X-ray room … and we get a lot of dental patients.”
According to Gillmore, laborers have been working on the new renovations after business hours, without affecting the Humane Society’s operations. It was unknown to Gillmore last of last week when the new medical examination rooms would be completed.
