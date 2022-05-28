A new veterans support group has made its way to Lake Havasu City.
Band of Brothers California is a nonprofit organization that reaches out to veterans who are in need of help for depression, PTSD and other mental struggles. Also called Echo Vets, the group helps support and connect with their fellow brothers and sisters by playing organized sports leagues like softball where the main goal is not competition but camaraderie.
Since the group’s creation it has stayed local in California but that is changing now since Stacy Lee has moved to Lake Havasu City.
Lee is an Army Desert Storm veteran who is working as the Outreach Program Specialist at the Vet Center in town. Lee, who is also on the Band of Brothers’s leadership team, says she never imagined herself leaving her hometown of Orcutt, but in September 2021 she visited Lake Havasu City with her husband.
“The very first thing I saw was the memorial walk,” Lee said. “I was in tears—I mean it blew me away…Seeing all the patriots here—that blew me away—and by the third day of vacation I said this is where I belong.”
So when Lee moved to Havasu at the beginning of the year, she was tasked by her fellow leaders with opening Band of Brothers first chapter.
Lee says she is in the planning process for launching the league but she already has 17 veterans interested in playing.
“I need players and I need leadership,” Lee said. “I need people who want to step up and volunteer to be in charge of softball…I’m a go-getter but I can’t do this alone.”
Lee plans to get not just a softball league up and running but also bowling and billiard leagues when the Lake Havasu City Chapter launches.
Band of Brothers is an organization created by vets for vets and its military influence is clear. Lee says that team captains are expected to also be mentors to their players and to watch out for them on and off the field.
There are also three jerseys members of the group can work their way up to earning. The first jersey is plain white tee with the word boot on it, the second jersey is a gray/black jersey with the group’s name and the final jersey is a patriotic red, white and blue affair.
Veterans earn their jersey by playing a full sport season and by completing community service with the group.
“It is like an honor to get your red, white and blue jersey,” Lee said.
However, you won’t see those jerseys in Main Street bars after games.
“We are very serious about what we do,” Lee explained. “Also when these men and women are in their Band of Brothers jerseys there is a certain behavior we expect…It’s 100 percent positivity and it’s almost like being in your military uniform.”
Lee says there is no age limit on joining Band of Brothers—Lee says the group’s oldest member is 78—since the main goal of the non-profit is not competitive excellence but stopping veteran suicide.
“A lot of us veterans, we don’t like to talk about our (struggles),” Lee said. “So it gives us the opportunity to say, you know what, I didn’t even realize I needed help until I was around people that spoke my language.”
Lee says she hopes to have the league’s first season of softball going in September.
“Whatever number of teams we have—Band of Brothers California is going to match that and travel here to play in the showcase,” Lee said.
For more information on how to join or help support the Lake Havasu City Chapter of Band of Brothers contact Lee at 805-757-8223.
