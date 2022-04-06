The community of Havasu Heights, 17 miles north of Lake Havasu City, can now form its own water district after a decision by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week.
The district was approved by unanimous decision by the Board of Supervisors on Monday, after 100% of the proposed district’s residents petitioned for its formation. The water improvement district will allow Havasu Heights residents in the district to install and maintain the community’s own water infrastructure, independent of county services. The district’s residents would be responsible for the community’s water system, a wastewater collection system and equipment necessary to treat that water.
According to Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latoski, the endeavor would fulfill domestic water needs in the area of Havasu Heights, with a public water system that would act as the backbone to a pending housing subdivision in the area.
The community’s petition to create the district said that the district’s water system would be used to promote public convenience, necessity and welfare within Havasu Heights. The district will be overseen by a board of directors, to be elected every four years. The first three members of that board will include Havasu real estate agents Dustin Runyon and Andrew Oxley; as well as Campbell Redi Mix owner Delbert Campbell.
Attempts to contact Runyon, Oxley and Campbell by telephone for this story were unsuccessful as of Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.