Oro Grande Classical Academy now has a mural that represents the school’s transition and honors its past, thanks to Tyler Aston, Lake Havasu City’s newest Eagle Scout from Troop 89.
Aston was recognized and presented with his Eagle Scout pin at a ceremony on Saturday afternoon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
City councilmembers Donna McCoy, Gordon Groat and Michele Lin were in attendance, and McCoy presented Aston with a proclamation from the mayor, naming Dec. 21, 2019 as Tyler Aston Day.
Speakers and attendees praised Aston for his kindness, hard work and giving nature. His project prompted Oro Grande Classical Academy staff and students to show their support and gratitude for the new mural he painted.
Using a projector and a blank wall in the school’s library, Aston and his crew of helpers created a piece of artwork that includes desert landscapes, an eagle, and a hidden roadrunner to honor the school’s previous mascot.
Oro Grande Principal Brett Bitterman wrote a message for Aston, which sixth grade teacher Carol Nowakowsi read at the event. In it, he referenced a letter of recommendation he wrote for Aston to join the Thunderbolt Middle School student council. He described Aston as a leader, and said he “constantly helped students at our school” and “has a passion for humor and helping others.”
