The Lake Havasu Farmers Market is encouraging kids to take their first steps into the world of business at the first ever Community Youth Market in Havasu.
The Youth Market, scheduled for Nov. 14, is an opportunity for kids age 5 to 18 to start a business of their own along with other entrepreneurs their age. Gina Smith, a Lake Havasu Farmers Market Committee member who is helping organize the Youth Market, said the goal is to inspire entrepreneurs and get them thinking about what they can sell, and how they can market their business.
“It is meant to be for creative kids who make anything from play-doh, to baked goods, or dog treats – just things that kids can make themselves,” Smith said. “We are hoping that the community will come out and support these kids. It’s before the holidays, so people can pick up a couple cutie things from them. We want it to be a fun day.”
Sophie Roberts said she is excited to be part of the Youth Market, where she plans to sell various tie dye products including masks, shirts and towels. Roberts said she has been tie dying things for about a year, but hasn’t tried to sell anything that she has made yet. But when her mother saw the Youth Market on Facebook she decided to give it a try.
At 5 years old, Rose Yeomans is already a veteran business girl after working the Rosie’s Treats booth at the Lake Havasu Farmers Market for the past four or five months. There, Rose sells rice crispy treats, cookies and other sweets that she helps make with her mom. Rose said she plans to bring her booth to the Youth Market on Nov. 14.
“She is excited to sell with other kids her age,” said Rose’s mother Jennifer Yeomans. “She enjoys seeing the kids when they come into the Farmer’s Market. She talks with them, and she is a good sales person.”
Rose said she is hoping to buy some toys with the money she makes with her business.
In addition to selling products, Smith said they are planning to judge each of the tables at the market as well.
“We want to encourage them to come up with something that looks good and think about how to market their business,” she said.
Smith said organizers are hoping for at least 25 booths at the first Youth Market in Havasu, and there will be a limit of 50. There is still room to sign up to participate. Kids 5 to 18 years old can reserve a booth by visiting lakehavasufarmersmarket.com/youth-market. Each booth costs $20 and the deadline to register is Oct. 31.
The Youth Market is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held both indoors and outdoors at KAWS with a similar set up to the Lake Havasu Farmers Market. KAWS is located at 2144 McCulloch Boulevard.
Although this will be the first Youth Market, Smith said it likely won’t be the last. She said they would like to host a Youth Market once or twice a year, but are waiting to see how their first try turns out.
“This is our first one, so we are getting our feet wet a little bit and seeing how it goes,” she said. “We hope to get lots of community support.”
