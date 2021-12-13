Homes are selling like hotcakes in Lake Havasu City, according to local real estate agents and national market analysts. This year, home sales in the Havasu-Kingman metro area have seen the eighth-largest profit margin in the U.S., according to property data firm ATTOM Data Solutions.
Profit margins have been climbing throughout the U.S. this year, with a third-quarter increase of 47.6%. Homes are selling for more than $100,000 more since earlier this year. In Havasu, third-quarter real estate profit margins have increased by 72%, ATTOM says, for an average $130,000 increase over homeowners’ purchase prices. The Havasu-Kingman metropolitan area outpaced much larger metro areas including San Jose, Austin, Texas and Detroit; while trailing behind Prescott and Seattle, the study said.
“It’s mostly supply and demand,” said Chad Nelson, owner of The A Team Coldwell Banker branch in Lake Havasu City. “Before, you could find a home for less than $300,000. Now most of the homes available are more expensive. Part of it’s that people are moving around, losing employment in one place and finding it in another. But a lot of sales are commercial as well. These businesses are moving to Havasu, because of the weather or the atmosphere.”
According to the most recent Lake Havasu Association of Realtors statistics in November, average year-to-date sale prices in Havasu increased from $385,866 in 2020 to $472,875 this year.
“And we’re not on the precipice,” Nelson said. “We’re looking at big growth, and it’s not going to stop for years.”
Nelson credits some of Havasu’s real estate market growth to last year’s stimulus, and efforts under federal legislation to encourage continued economic stability throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“Billions were injected into the economy, and I don’t think this growth is going to stop until the money runs out,” Nelson said. “All indications point to the real estate market getting stronger in Havasu for years to come.”
According to Nelson, however, surges in home values throughout Havasu may be a double-edged sword.
“It’s a great time to sell your house and move into another,” Nelson said. “But not in Havasu, where there isn’t much inventory right now.”
According to Nelson, the climate of Havasu’s real estate industry this year could prove increasingly problematic for house-flippers.
“There would be a lot of house-flipping - if they could find a house,” Nelson said. “And some of them are desperate to find one. It’s how house-flippers survive. But to even find one, they’d really have to keep their ears to the ground, and be really aggressive. They’re willing to pay top-dollar for a house … but ultimately, the market would dictate what they’d be able to sell it for.”
Beyond specialized subdivisions in Havasu, such as the Havasu Foothills and the Refuge, Nelson says the city’s real estate market is unique in the fact that there is little diversity in home prices in almost any part of Havasu.
“If people want to buy a home in California, there are a lot of different places and subdivisions, and pricing can vary,” Nelson said. “Here, it doesn’t vary that much. Havasu is like its own giant subdivision. Homes sell for about the same price, whether you’re on the north side or the south side of town. It’s almost completely unheard of.”
According to the Havasu Association of Realtors, there were 915 total active listings in November 2020. As of last month, there were 762 active listings. More than $1.3 billion in real estate has been sold this year, as of November.
