Cyrus Nickel, a fifth-grade student at Starline Elementary School, has earned $529 toward his future education.
The money was an award from the Arizona Family College Savings Plan. Nickel entered an essay contest to win the prize. The contest was opened to fifth-graders across Arizona.
The students were asked to explain how they plan to change the world in 20 years. Nickel said he plans to help clean the oceans by creating an organism that decomposes trash and plastics.
There were a total of 16 winners. Nickel’s essay was the only winning entry from Mohave County. He will be able to use his winnings in his Arizona college savings account for future qualified educational expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.